Kim Kardashian Launches Edible Underwear For Valentine's Day -- And Gets Lana Del Rey To Model For Her!

Looking for the perfect way to spice up your Valentine’s Day?! Kim Kardashian’s got you covered!

The model just launched her SKIMS Valentine’s Day Shop with the help of “Valentine” Lana Del Rey on Thursday! There are some truly hot pics… but also a sexy announcement!

The SKIMS V-Day shop includes edible lingerie! Now you can literally look like a snack. LOLz!

Related: Kim Hints She’s Bringing THIS Back In Business Announcement!

The brand first launched the new collection while posting a series of sexy AF snapshots of the musician! Ch-ch-check it out!

Gorg!

So many different looks and she slayed them all!!

These weren’t even the most noteworthy clothes, though! Lana didn’t model the edible undies!!! On the website, The Kardashians star is selling an edible set made of several strands of pink and white treats (and two SKIMS-branded candy hearts on the back tassels of the underwear), and it’ll arrive in a special pink gift box. Despite the fact these ‘fits act as dessert, the bralette and matching panty will cost a buyer pretty much the same amount as the inedible options — that’s $34 and $24, respectively.

Kimmy Kakes is also selling a “Play Kit” for $58, complete with a black satin blindfold and riding crop. So whatever your kink, she’s got you covered! See it all HERE!

What do you think of this sexy new collection and campaign?!? Let us know (below)!

[Image via SKIMS/YouTube & Lana Del Rey/Instagram]