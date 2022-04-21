Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West & Tristan Thompson Jokes That Were Cut Last-Minute From SNL!

Kim Kardashian is giving insight into the work that went into her Saturday Night Live hosting gig behind the scenes!

Of course, the 41-year-old reality TV star took to the late night show last October, guest hosting a memorable episode and delivering quite the opening monologue about her charmed life and famous family. But it turns out, there was some real tension beforehand about what would (and wouldn’t) actually make it to air!

Related: Kim Divulges Deets About Her SKIMS-Wearing Habits — And BF Pete’s Briefs, Too!

On Thursday, in the second episode of Hulu‘s new streaming series The Kardashians, cameras followed Kim as she prepped for her 2021 hosting gig on the longstanding NBC late-night show. Along the way, Kim received some monologue feedback from ex Kanye West, as well as comedians Dave Chappelle, Michelle Wolf, and Amy Schumer.

In one clip from the Hulu show, Kim is rehearsing for Amy when she delivers a previously-unheard joke about Khloé Kardashian and her estranged baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Going in on Khloé’s “biggest heart,” Kim references Tristan’s repeated cheating scandals, saying:

“Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big, it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces.”

Ouch!!!

Of course, that never made it to air in October. Funny (and harsh) to hear now, though! Of course, we were previously made aware that there was some kind of Tristan joke that had been cut from Kim’s monologue. Now we know!

Related: This Was The Moment Khloé Learned Tristan Fathered A Child With Maralee Nichols

Some jokes about Kim’s then-estranged husband were among other things considered for the cutting room floor, too!

The SKIMS mogul admitted she is “always afraid of hurting people’s feelings,” and because of that, had no intention of “making fun” of the “father of my kids.” Speaking directly to the camera in a confessional, Kim said:

“And it doesn’t mean that because we didn’t work out that we don’t have a great love and respect for each other.”

Thursday’s episode also shows Kim speaking candidly to SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. In their chat, Kim explains to the TV-maker some of her worries about going too hard on West on camera, and how she was hesitant to joke about Ye (played by Chris Redd on the show) asking Kim to be his lawyer in their divorce.

The KKW Beauty biz whiz said:

“The divorce is so sensitive for him, and so, I’m already saying that part in the monologue, I don’t want to like… maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just tell him, ‘Hey! This is super sensitive to him.'”

Shookus was adamant that the scene could be changed — or even cut — but Kim pushed through, acknowledging that Kanye would “love it” if he were in on the joke before it went live. She just didn’t want to be unnecessarily disrespectful!

It’s not completely clear which scene Shookus was referring to in this new (old) clip. But it’s most likely that the pair was figuring out what to do about “The People’s Kourt,” where Kim impersonated sister Kourtney Kardashian and presided over her high-profile family’s public problems:

That was a funny one, for sure!

But it’s definitely interesting to watch everything that went into the making of that memorable late-night episode!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via SNL/YouTube/KUWTK/YouTube/WENN/Avalon]