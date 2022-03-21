Here's How Pete Davidson's Ex Ariana Grande Proved She Has No Hard Feelings For New GF Kim Kardashian!

Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian have no beef!

Of course, the God Is A Woman singer used to date (and nearly married!) Kim’s current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. But just because the pop princess just so happens to be Pete’s ex-fiancée, it doesn’t mean that she feels any type of way about the comedian’s current love interest!

Per ET, on Friday of last week, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul took to Instagram to show off an interesting gift she’d received from the 28-year-old former Victorious star. In an IG Stories post, Pete’s better half revealed to the world that Ariana had actually gifted her a swag box from her R.E.M. Beauty line of products! Kim tagged both Ariana and the brand in her thank you post, sharing her gratitude for such a thoughtful gift from the Nick alum. And Ari reposted!

See?! No tension or hard feelings there! And we really love to see it!

Of course, Ariana and Pete were infamously engaged back in 2018 after a whirlwind quickie courtship that included matching tattoos and a LOT of lovey-dovey public appearances. Things didn’t work out for the pair at the time, though, and their short-lived love fizzled after just five months in the spotlight.

Still, it’s comforting to see that both parties have clearly moved on. As Perezcious readers no doubt know all too well (LOLz), Pete and Kim are THRIVING in their current state together! Ariana found her own happy ending, too, after tying the knot with Dalton Gomez in a sweet surprise wedding ceremony in May of last year.

And now, this beauty brand gift from Ariana to Kim just underscores all the good vibes between ’em. That’s maturity and mutual respect, and we wish more exes lived those values like this… Just saying!

