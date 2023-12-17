Kendall Jenner Feels Relationship With Bad Bunny ‘Ran Its Course’?! They DID Break Up??

UPDATE: 12/17/2023 2:38 P.M. PST: A source has confirmed to People that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are no longer together.

Uh oh… Have Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny called it quits for real??

Whispers have been swirling for about a month now that the supermodel and the Latin rapper’s whirlwind romance has been on the rocks… And a new rumor seems to lean into the suspicion. On Saturday, a source claimed to The Messenger that the hot young couple actually split up a few weeks ago, but have remained on good terms in the time since:

“There’s no bad blood. They are even still in contact.”

Inneresting… As for what went wrong, the source dished:

“Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules.”

Sad!

Last month, Kendall raised eyebrows after taking to Instagram with a cryptic post, captioning a pic:

“what’s meant for me, will simply find me”

Fans immediately started wondering if she and the Where She Goes rapper split, but an insider denied the rumors to Us Weekly. At the time, the insider said Kenny’s friends do NOT see long-term potential with the Puerto Rican superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, suggesting they prefer her with ex Devin Booker.

However, after claiming the two HAD split in The Messenger’s Saturday report, the source added Kendall “felt the relationship truly ran its course,” as Benito gears up for a 2024 tour.

We’re not really sure what to think here! We’ll have to wait for more confirmation. Do YOU believe Kenny and Bunny broke up?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Forbes/YouTube]