Kim Kardashian Gives North $1,250 In Jewelry For Her Birthday In Extravagant TikTok!

Kim Kardashian didn’t skimp out for her daughter’s 10th birthday!

Only the best for her baby. The SKIMS founder treated little North West to an extravagant day at the Beverly Hills Hotel for her birthday on Thursday, where the two splurged at a Dioriviera pop-up! Kimmy Kakes documented it all on their shared TikTok account, Kim and North, showing off the luxurious pink Dior exhibit — and a few gifts she picked up for her first born’s big day.

Included in the haul were the cutest matching pink J’Adior bracelets, valued around $420, and a pearl choker necklace, worth about $830.

$1,250 for two jewelry items for a 10-year-old? Sounds about right for the Kardashians! Watch the full video (below):

North also celebrated in style with a pink-themed sleepover with her friends, which Kim proudly showed off. See (below):

Happy birthday, Northie! They grow up so fast!

