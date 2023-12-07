Kim Kardashian Reveals 'Greatest Fear' -- Her Kids Picking Kanye West Over Her!

Kim Kardashian is not prepared if her “greatest fear” ever happens. That phobia? The idea her four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — will choose their father, Kanye West, over her! Yeah, that is kind of a scary thought these days, isn’t it…

As we’ve learned from the recent season of The Kardashians, North has been vocal about how she prefers staying with the 46-year-old rapper since he has no nannies, no chef, and supposedly no security around. He also only lives in an apartment in Los Angeles. (Or at least he did — now it seems he lives in an opulent Dubai hotel.) It sounds like a simpler way of living than Kim’s version — and North really wants that lifestyle for herself. In fact, the 10-year-old has talked about wanting to move in with him permanently! Whoa!

Related: Kim Hasn’t Apologized To Taylor Swift For Phone Call Drama!

An insider for Life & Style said North expressed interest in living with Kanye full-time. And the news her eldest daughter wants to move out is painful for Kim because it’s triggering her worst fear as a mom — that the kids will pick Ye over her. Oh no. The source explained:

“North wants a simpler life, to be a kid in a normal home, but it’s breaking Kim’s heart to hear her say those things. That’s Kim’s greatest fear – having her kids pick Kanye over her.”

That’s particularly scary when you consider Ye’s recent descent into white supremacist rhetoric. His friends and — does he still have presidential campaign advisers? — all come from the alt-right. It’s disturbing to think of a 10-year-old being influenced by all that antisemitic talk. Heck, Kanye is over 40 and got red-pilled pretty easily!

Twisting the knife further for Kim? When North returned home from a vacation in Dubai and Saudi Arabia with Kanye last month, she could not stop talking about how much she enjoyed hanging out with her dad. The insider said:

“It was a daddy-daughter trip. and all she could talk about was what a great time she had!”

But not, we’re guessing, all that simple anymore.

Oof. Kim undoubtedly wants her children to be happy, even if that means living with Kanye. But at the same time, it also must hurt to know when one of your kids would rather live elsewhere. Talk about a tough situation.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kim Kardashian/Instagram]