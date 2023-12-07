Kim Kardashian Still Hasn’t Apologized To Taylor Swift After Kanye West Phone Call Drama!

After all these years, Taylor Swift is STILL waiting for an apology from Kim Kardashian.

It seems time doesn’t heal ALL wounds, because the Bad Blood singer would still like to hear an “I’m sorry” from the SKIMS founder! As Perezcious readers will remember, the internet turned against Taylor back in 2016 after all the controversy of her disavowing Kanye West’s Famous, in which he takes aim at the 33-year-old. He rapped:

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

As we said, at the time, Taylor wasn’t pleased with the lyrics — but Kim released footage of a phone call between the rapper and the pop star which seemingly proved she DID consent to the lyrics… At least some of them.

The Grammy winner said she didn’t approve of being called “that bitch,” which she wasn’t made aware of during the call. As we all know now, the full, unedited version of the footage eventually did surface, vindicating the Love Story singer. But still, the damage was done.

During her Person of the Year interview for Time earlier this week, Taylor confessed she didn’t leave the house for a whole year after all the drama went down, as everyone believed she was a “liar” amid the “fully manufactured frame job.” And what makes it all worse for her is the fact that Kim apparently never apologized for it!

On Thursday, a source with direct knowledge told TMZ that even in the wake of Taylor addressing the conflict once more in her Time article, word has still been mum from The Kardashians lead. However, what’s inneresting is that the Karma singer apparently WOULD be receptive to an apology under one condition: it would have to be public! A source told the outlet that since the drama was so public, the reconciliation should be as well.

An eye for an eye!

The songwriter still feels the SKKN BY KIM founder and Ye are in the wrong for how things spiraled and for how far down she was taken “psychologically,” especially after the American Horror Story star doubled down in 2020 after the full phone call was leaked. Instead of apologizing then, the mom of four said at the time:

“.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

She clarified:

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission.”

Yeah, so, it seems like maybe the model would have a similar reaction to this week’s fresh commentary? But we’ll have to wait and see!

What do YOU make of this situation, Perezcious readers? Should Kim apologize?? Is she in the wrong? Let us know in the comments down below!

