Kim Kardashian Dressed As A Hairy Spider For Halloween To Overcome Her Fears!

Kim Kardashian West: 1, Spiders everywhere: 0!

For those who weren’t aware, the KUWTK star has long suffered from arachnophobia. However, this year the momma of four decided to conquer her fear by approaching it head-on and dressing up as the hairy insect for Halloween!

The 39-year-old got her whole family involved, including husband Kanye West and their kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who all wore spider costumes, too. The famous brood posed for Instagram pics in furry and stylish matching ensembles outside of KKW’s home, which was completely redecorated inside and out to mimic the eight-legged creature’s webbed nest. Whoa, talk about dedication!

We’ll go ahead and warn you: these shots are cute but still super creepy! Ch-ch-check ’em out (below):

OMG!

Wow. Did they nail it or what?! And how cute are the kiddos right beside her? We love the variety of colors and fuzzy accents that make them look way less threatening than the real thing.

Judging by the star’s caption where she hashtagged the phrase, “overcoming my fears,” we sure hope her mission was accomplished. She’s much braver than we could be, at least. LOLz!

Come to think of it, their family dressed up as larvae and bugs last year, so Kim really is crossing off every icky critter from her list. Go gurl, more power to you! Perezcious readers, you feeling this look or do U prefer Kimmie’s sexier costumes? Let us know (below) in the comments!

