Kim Kardashian Subtly Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped Family Christmas Party Pics!

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight about those latest photoshop claims!

As we previously reported, the 42-year-old television personality took to Instagram this week to show off a series of snapshots from the famous fam’s annual Christmas party — including one that featured herself, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner posing together in front of two red Christmas trees. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

No doubt they looked stunning, but some of Kimmy Kakes’ followers couldn’t help but point out that something seemed a bit off about the pics, specifically the first one of the five sisters and their momager. The issue with the photo? Fans questioned whether they actually took the picture together! They believed the group were photoshopped into the picture due to the fact they were looking in different directions and the different lighting for each of them. Plus, Kendall appeared to be standing on top of Kylie’s dress – which would have been a big no if they were in the same room when the image was taken! As some social media users put it:

“Why though? It’s so hard to take a picture together? Isn’t it harder to photoshop each and every one in? This family is baffling” “Did they just take everyone’s favorite picture and paste it all together?” “Why do their faces all looked photoshopped in the picture like none of them were actually there” “Is Kendall photoshopped into the picture? Feet look off”

Unsurprisingly, others also mentioned how their jawlines were altered, Khloé’s face was completely edited, and more. Oof. And Kim wasn’t standing for the accusations!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hopped on Instagram Stories on Wednesday to prove that her family came together to pose for a photo at the bash by sharing a video of the six women standing together in their gowns (the same ones seen in the original pics) as the cameras flashed. Although Kim didn’t write a caption with the clip mentioning the photoshop allegations, she clearly was aiming to shut it down! See the evidence (below):

Of course, she didn’t touch on the other allegations of altering their faces. However, it’s safe to say those claims that they never took the snap together are false! Reactions to the subtle clap back, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, Kris Jenner/Instagram]