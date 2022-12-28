Kim Kardashian Accused By Fans Of Photoshopping Family Christmas Party Pics: 'I'd Like To See The Unedited Version'

Kim Kardashian has been accused of using Photoshop to alter her iconic family’s Christmas Eve pics! And eagle-eyed fans are wondering whether there’s more to it behind the scenes than what they’ve been shown on Instagram!

So, for the past couple of days, the 42-year-old reality TV star and her famous fam have been in the news for their always-memorable Christmas bash. They’ve all collectively taken to IG this week to show off photos from the amazing affair. Kim’s set, published on Tuesday, was the biggest and best of the bunch — until the problems started popping up! As you can see (below), the Selfish author proudly showed off a carousel look at her world-famous brood, including sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and momager Kris Jenner.

Related: Kim Reveals Her Employees Must Adhere To A Super Strict Dress Code!

Take a look and bask in all the high-end holiday fare:

So gorgeous, isn’t it?! But immediately, followers started noticing things — in that first pic especially — that didn’t seem quite right.

The lighting on both Kendall and Kylie’s feet appears to be a little sus, not to mention Kenny would never be allowed to step on her younger sis’ train. And the fact that all the women are looking in different directions makes the whole thing a bit strange, too. Still other fans questioned Kylie’s positioning in the photo, whether Khloé’s face had been edited, and much more. Oh, boy!

Related: Kim Breaks Down While Discussing’F**king Hard’ Co-Parenting Situation With Kanye

In the comments of the SKIMS mogul’s post, IG users didn’t exactly spread holiday cheer while they levied their criticisms of the famous fam’s holiday photo dump:

“Why does it look photoshopped” “I’d like to see the unedited version” “Every single jawline is photoshopped looks like there heads been cut an pasted on” “Did they just take everyone’s favourite picture and paste it all together?” “Why do their faces all looked photoshopped in the picture like none of them were actually there?” “Khloé’s face is totally photoshopped” “Every single one of you looks so photoshopped! Geez. Why did you do that?” “Why though? It’s so hard to take a picture together? Isn’t it harder to photoshop each and every one in? This family is baffling”

Oof!

Now, to be fair, Kim catches heat from fans on supposedly photoshopping ALL of her pictures. That comes with the territory every time an A-lister like her posts on IG. She’s got 337 million followers. Some of them are always bound to have an opinion about her pics… But could IG users be right about these Christmas snaps, Perezcious readers? What do U make of The Kardashians stars and their holiday looks?! Are they suspect to you??

Makes us think something must have happened between the ladies that they couldn’t take one good photo of them all together. But sound OFF with your takes on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/GMA/YouTube]