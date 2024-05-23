Kim Kardashian & Gypsy Rose Blanchard Are Teaming Up!

Just when you think The Kardashians are getting stale… Kris Jenner aims to surprise.

In the season 5 premiere, the girls shared a preview for the season. And in that quick clip, we get to see a glimpse of future lawyer Kim Kardashian and convicted criminal Gypsy Rose Blanchard linking up for a meeting!

Related: Gypsy Rose Reveals She’s Struggling Outside Of Prison

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise though! Upon Gypsy’s release for her part in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard‘s murder, she told press she would love to work with the Skims mogul on prison reform — something Kimmy is very passionate about.

Blink and you might’ve miss the moment (below):

Thoughts Perezcious readers?? Kim usually works with innocent people! And while Gypsy was abused, she still had a hand in ending her mom’s life. SOUND OFF in the comments with all your opinions!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]