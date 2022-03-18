How Kim Kardashian Felt About Kanye West’s 24-Hour Instagram Suspension

Kim Kardashian got some much-needed R&R from Kanye West‘s constant online harassment, all thanks to his suspension from Instagram.

As we previously reported, the 44-year-old designer was blocked from the social media platform for 24 hours after violating their rules on hate speech, bullying, and harassment. It all went down after Kanye lashed out at Trevor Noah by using a racial epithet because The Daily Show host commented on how poorly the Stronger artist has treated Kim amid their divorce. The 38-year-old comedian expressed at the time:

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous. But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave [toxic relationships]. What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

As we mentioned, Kanye did NOT take too kindly to Trevor speaking out on his and Kim’s drama – leading him to use a racial slur and basically getting put in time out by Insta. Despite facing the brunt of his harassment, People reported that the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum didn’t have much of a reaction after learning about her ex’s suspension from the social media platform. In fact, a source told the outlet on Friday that she thought the decision was pretty “fair” given what happened! They explained:

“Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn’t very dramatic. She didn’t make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day. All of Kanye’s posts have been exhausting for her though.”

That is for sure! Kimmy Kakes has been dealing with Kanye’s public antics for months now, what with the rapper publicly declaring he wants her back one minute and calling her out for, he claims, not allowing him time with their four kids the next. Additionally, she has been handling his constant harassment of her boyfriend, Pete Davidson — both on Instagram and through disturbing videos. Still, the momma has remained relatively quiet throughout this situation, barring a few social media clap backs to ask him to stop his tirades.

The People insider even remarked how well she has been taking everything, saying:

“It’s very impressive how calm and collected she is able to stay. She is very happy with [boyfriend] Pete [Davidson]. Her kids are doing great. She is trying her best to stay positive and focus on all the amazing things in her life.”

Fortunately for Kim, she may not have to worry about her ex-husband’s Instagram posts for much longer since a spokesperson for its parent company Meta previously told TMZ that the company would take further actions if he continues to violate their policies. And to be honest, we doubt Ye plans on stopping his online rants and harassment anytime soon. Everyone will have to wait and see if he officially gets the boot in the future!

