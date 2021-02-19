Kanye West 'Resigned To Reality' After Kimye Divorce Hits -- Here's How He's Dealing With It

As covered earlier on February 19, Kimye is done. Officially.

Now, People is reporting that a source close to Kanye West has spilled some of his reactions to the Kim Kardashian divorce news — and he’s reportedly not doing so great. Despite reaching an apparently amicable decision regarding custody of the kids, Kanye is said to have admitted to being in a bad place.

The source close to Kanye explains:

“It’s as amicable as possible, but amicable doesn’t mean joyful or ideal.”

Ugh, well, yeah, we’d imagine like any divorce, this can’t be easy for anyone — especially a divorce where they share four children. Fortunately, the source also admitted Kanye had counselors watching over him during this tumultuous time. They said:

“Kanye is seeing counselors and advisors to help him through this spot. It’s rough for him, and he isn’t happy, but he’s resigned to reality.”

Huh. So, resigned to reality kind of gives us an idea of where he’s at. Unfortunately, for anyone who struggles with their mental health, the next few weeks and months might prove to be very challenging for the 40-year-old. (The rapper has been open about his challenges with bipolar disorder.)

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like this divorce will turn into a Dr. Dre and Nicole Young situation — because that might prove to be ESPECIALLY taxing on their mental health. The source elaborates:

“He knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make it any easier. This is a somber day for him. He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there’s nothing that can be done right now.”

Man, that’s really sad.

So, it isn’t surprising to hear that Ye expected the divorce — we’ve all heard the rumors for months at this point. Annnnd, if y’all remember, Kanye legitimately socialed his wishes to have a divorce from Kim last summer during his questionable run (or “walk” as he referred to it) for president. We weren’t expecting this to be an easy decision for Kim or Kanye, but it’s still heartbreaking to see how this is affecting him — and more specifically, his family.

Despite all of this, we’ll be wishing the two a very healthy experience as they go through this process.

But what do y’all think about THIS? Should we feel bad for Kanye? Or should we be more concerned about Kim and the kids? Sound off in the comments below!

