Kim Kardashian's Family Relieved She's Ready To 'Rip Off The Band-Aid & Walk Away' From Kanye -- But What About Their Kids?

It sounds like things are all but wrapped up for Kim Kardashian West and her (soon-to-be ex-husband?) Kanye West…

We’ve been reporting for weeks now on the looming split as the star prepares to walk away from her notoriously controversial and unpredictable husband and father of her four children. And now, we’re surprised to take in a ton of new information about what the rest of the KarJenner clan thinks.

Say what you will about this family, but they sure stick together!!

This time around, an insider spoke to Us Weekly about the their response to Kim’s increasingly-apparent divorce decision, and it sounds like everybody is on completely on board:

“Publicly the family is saying they’re very sad this has come to an end, but there’s a definite sense of relief that she’s finally had the courage to rip off the Band-Aid and walk away. The likes of Kris [Jenner], Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian] saw the writing on the wall for literally years, but they knew Kim wanted to give it her all.”

Talk about a tough spot for the KKW Beauty founder’s notoriously tight-knit sisters!

Of course, Kim’s well-being was number one forthe whole time — along with keeping things close with their momager, no matter what Yeezy may have had to say about Kris:

“Seeing Kim miserable really wore thin, and once Kanye went on that rampage attacking Kris, his credits were all used up from a tolerance point of view. Privately, they’ll be glad to see the back of him and for Kim to move on with her life.”

Yeah…

A source spoke to People for their forthcoming issue this week, too, and echoed that same sentiment with further deets about kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm:

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage is beyond repair. Kim is over Kanye’s chaos, and at this point she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life. They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family, and Kim is okay with it. She will do everything she can for the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye — she just doesn’t want to be married to him.”

Ouch!

Aside from Kim’s own well-being, though, the 40-year-old’s four children remain at the center of this whole thing — and so for Kim, it’s critical that they have as smooth a transition as possible once divorce comes.

Part of that has already been taken care of, as that first insider confirmed to Us Weekly that the kids “don’t know anything” about their parents’ current problems. Furthermore, North and her siblings apparently are “very used” to their dad living in another state, as the 43-year-old rapper has spent most of his time alone at the family’s ranch in Wyoming.

Still, the reality TV star’s biggest concern remains her offspring:

“She will protect the children first, always. She wants to make sure he’s in a healthy place before she decides to file and they can coexist and coparent without having bad blood between them. Kanye wanted the whole family to move to Wyoming, but Kim said no since the kids’ school, friends and entire lives are in California.”

Totally understandable!!

Another insider echoed a similar sentiment to People, as well, adding:

“The children are very important to Kim. She is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well being. She is asking others for advice on how to do this. But for the past few months and even longer, trying to be a normal family has been challenging and frustrating. She wants to move on.”

Not surprised by that at all, TBH!

Honestly, in some ways, this sounds like a case as old as time: two people, moving in different directions, increasingly interested in different things, and no longer on the same page regarding what truly matters to them.

One final telling quote — this one, from a mole who chatted up Us Weekly — really sets the stage for the demise of Kimye and sums it up in just a couple sentences:

“There are still really extreme moments of love between them, even though he only showed up for the tail end of her 40th and his lavish Christmas present to Kim is an indication that there are still very strong feelings between the two of them … [But] Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now. She has grown up a lot this past year and is studying the law so she can really make change and provide a better world for her kids. Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world, their world views no longer line up.”

It’s the understatement of the year to simply say Kanye “doesn’t live in the real world,” but yes, that certainly appears to be the case, doesn’t it?

Sigh… So it goes sometimes! What do U think, Perezcious readers?

Evidence continues to mount that it’s only a matter of time before Kim and Kanye officially split… do you agree with everything you’re reading here? Sound off about it with your take, down in the comments (below)…

