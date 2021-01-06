Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Through The Years

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s marriage might be coming to an end, but it’s impossible to deny the pair had a romance for the ages!

Lest we forget, the power couple first confirmed their relationship in 2012 and revealed they were pregnant with their first child, who would grow to be pop culture icon North West, later that year. Kimye got hitched in 2014 and went on to have three more children together: Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

While they showered each other in fine gifts and rocked countless red carpets together, their relationship was anything but a fairy tale. This split news is certainly sad, but it’s been a long and memorable journey for these two — so let’s celebrate their love by taking a look back on Kimye’s unforgettable relationship in photos.

[Image via Ian Wilson/Sheri Determan/WENN]