Kim Kardashian's One BIG Issue With Kanye West Dating Irina Shayk

Just four months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye West shocked the world by moving on with supermodel Irina Shayk. And supposedly his estranged wife couldn’t care less about the whole situation??

At least that’s what we’ve been hearing from sources close to the KUWTK star. Perhaps part of the reason the 40-year-old reality star is reportedly so accepting of the fact that her hubby of seven years, the father of her children, is already hooking up with someone else is that she has reportedly known “for weeks!”

Way to keep a secret, Kimmy Kakes! And understandably so, her main focus is on how much time Kanye actually devotes to their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. A source explained to People on Thursday:

“It doesn’t bother Kim that Kanye is dating. Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around.”

However, the source does note the worry that the presence of a new woman in his life COULD take up some of Ye’s daddy time:

“Kim doesn’t want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids.”

Again, totally makes sense. But we wouldn’t blame Kim if she was a little bit bothered by it on a more personal level — especially after seeing her sobbing over Ye in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In case you missed the must-see moment, the momma of four blamed her own inability to be the wife the musician needed as a major reason for the end of their marriage, saying:

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f**king failure.”

Still, another confidant over at Page Six insists the KKW Beauty founder is “fine with it” and just wants her former lover to be “happy and healthy.”

Could Irina be the woman to perfectly match Ye’s lifestyle? The Hercules star has remained a pretty private person over the years, and we all know how much Kanye despised being on KUWTK. So maybe it all lines up…

As you’ve probably heard by now, the new couple were seen taking a walk together in France, where they were celebrating the 44-year-old rapper’s birthday. The duo has known each other for years. Irina previously appeared in his 2010 music video for Power and walked in his Paris Fashion Week show two years later.

However, it wasn’t until a couple of weeks ago that the failed presidential candidate decided to shoot his shot and “pursued” the 35-year-old supermodel. An insider told Page Six on Thursday that it was Kanye who was for sure the aggressor. Apparently they “met up in the beginning of spring and had been in touch since, but they did not start regularly ‘seeing each other’ until a few weeks ago.”

We’re hearing Ye was willing to travel quite a bit for Irina, flying to New York several times over the first few weeks. That’s a lot of flying time he’s going from Wyoming to NYC and not to El Lay to visit the kids. Just sayin’. Maybe Kim does have reason to be bothered after all?

As of right now, everyone is playing down the romance between the two as pretty casual. But who knows what summer will bring for Kanye and Irina? Thoughts on the latest details, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, Ivan Nikolov/WENN,WENN ]