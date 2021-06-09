Kanye West & Irina Shayk ARE DATING As The Couple Take A Romantic Vacation To France! Sorry, Kim...

Kanye West is officially rebounding from Kim Kardashian with Irina Shayk!

According to Page Six, the 44-year-old music artist went on a romantic vacation with Irina in Provence, France, to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday. The outlet said the couple were spotted strolling around the grounds of a luxury boutique hotel with a group of friends on his special day. You can take a look at the DailyMail.com photos HERE!

Mind you: this was all happening while Kimmy Kakes was at home wishing him a big ole HBD on social media. So talk about awkward! However, a source close to the reality star told Page Six how she actually feels “happy” for Kanye’s new fling. Yeah, okay girl! We know you usually love taking the high road, but we also all saw your emotion over the ending of your marriage on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so you don’t have to fake it with us. It’s okay if it’s not all rainbows. And if it is, well, you’re strong as hell!!

This new romance comes after Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer earlier this year after more than six years of marriage. Kanye has maintained a low profile since then, but it turns out he has been keeping up with his love life behind the scenes! It’s unclear how serious the pair are, but it sure looks like they’re ready to move on from their high-profile breakups!

As you may know, Irina and Kanye are certainly no strangers. The 35-year-old previously walked in West’s fall/winter show during Paris Fashion Week back in 2012 and appeared in his music video for Power. He also named-dropped Irina in his song Christian Dior Denim Flow. So it’s safe to say the duo have been connected for a while now!

For her part, Kim hasn’t been dating anyone (yet) — though she has had plenty of suitors making headlines over the past couple of weeks. E! News reported earlier this week that the KKW Beauty founder “would like to find someone down to earth and normal. That hasn’t happened yet. She’s not in a rush and is happy being single. Eventually, she would like to find someone again but it has to be the right person.”

That’s pretty understandable given the unlucky streak she has had with her love life. Still, it is crazy to think that the era of Kimye is truly coming to a close with this new romance!

Now, neither Kanye and Irina have publicly commented on the relationship, and we doubt they ever will since they’re so private. But we guess we will all just have to stay tuned and see what happens next! Are you shocked Kanye moved on from Kim with Irina?! Do you think they’ll last long? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN, WENN/Avalon, E! Entertainment/YouTube]