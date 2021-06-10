Bradley Cooper Wants Baby Momma Irina Shayk 'To Be Happy' As She Jets To Paris & Back With Kanye West!

When it comes to dating and moving forward romantically, Bradley Cooper clearly wants his baby momma to be in a happy, healthy place!

The A-list movie star reportedly isn’t sweating things now that Irina Shayk has officially been linked to Kanye West following the rapper’s much-publicized divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

And as Bradley and Irina share 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, it sounds like their co-parenting relationship is professional and positive. A great sign for the little girl!

According to Us Weekly, an insider close to the ex-couple reports that things are all good between the A Star Is Born icon and his former partner. The source noted that the duo are on good terms and Bradley is not threatened by Kanye’s presence whatsoever, saying (below):

“Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date — he just wants her to be happy. Bradley and Irina are not just on good terms as coparents, they’re also close as friends and share personal things with each other.”

Love it!

Of course, the 46-year-old Cooper and the 35-year-old Shayk started dating waaaaay back in 2015 and welcomed Lea two years later, before splitting in 2019. So there’s a long enough history and track record here to make it clear these two have what it takes to be mature and reasonable.

As it should be!

Speaking of Kanye and Irina, the duo further drew attention on Wednesday afternoon when they touched down at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey following what’s being called a “romantic getaway” to France.

The duo shared a private jet to land at Teterboro, according to a source who spoke about it to Page Six. The world wouldn’t have otherwise known, though, because the duo was super low-key about their arrival back to the Garden State, with Yeezy covering nearly all of his face with a blue windbreaker so as not to draw a scene. Yeah…

Still, they attempted to cover their tracks by opting to leave the airport separately, so as not to draw paparazzi attention on the street as they departed. They weren’t kidding about this whole “low-key” thing!

Of course, the duo was previously spotted in the Provence region of France this week — a trip which coincided perfectly with Yeezy’s 44th birthday on June 8. And while sources have previously been clear about calling the couple’s connection “casual at the moment,” it’s clear there’s chemistry here to be explored further.

With Kim out of the picture via divorce, and Cooper giving the green light to his longtime-ex and successful co-parent, it would seem that all the ducks are in a row for the rapper and the model to see where love may take them, no?!

