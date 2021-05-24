Malik Beasley Publicly Apologizes To Montana Yao In Shocking Post Slamming 'Childish' Larsa Pippen Drama!

We’ve gotta say, we truly didn’t expect this to come from Malik Beasley.

As Perezcious readers no doubt know, Beasley is the Minnesota Timberwolves star at the heart of the intense Larsa Pippen drama. Pics of then-married Malik walking hand-in-hand at a mall with the Real Housewives of Miami alum set off a wild chain reaction late last year, leading his wife Montana Yao to file for divorce in December.

Now, the 24-year-old NBA star has come crawling back hat in hand, seeking forgiveness for his actions from Yao — who is also the mother of his 2-year-old son, Makai.

In a new Instagram post published on Sunday afternoon, Beasley profusely apologized to his ex. Though he didn’t specifically name the model or his 46-year-old mistress, the hooper made it abundantly clear that he was referring to his damning December downfall.

Sharing a throwback pic of the estranged couple cradling their then-newborn son, and tagging Montana’s IG account, Malik apologized for his actions, writing (below):

“I wana [sic] say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were [sic] it was supposed to be.. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me..”

Hmmm… his head wasn’t where “it was supposed to be”?? Yeah, he can say that again!

Malik’s apology was far from over at that point, though. He went on to beg for forgiveness from Montana while also appearing to call out Larsa for the “childish” act to “set up pictures at the mall.” Whoa! Interesting tactic… The former Florida State University star added:

“for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you .. also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain’t the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish .. as that’s some childish ish and I’m trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. At the end of the day I’m a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai.. my family over thing…”

WOW!!!

Here’s the full post (below):

That’s certainly something, all right!

FWIW, as of Monday morning, neither Montana nor Larsa had commented publicly anywhere on social media about Malik’s apology. But you KNOW we’ll keep you informed up-to-the-minute if/when they do!

Honestly, we kind of feel two ways about Malik’s mea culpa. For one, the basketball star literally walked out on his family in the most embarrassing way possible. And for that, we kind of hope Montana takes him for everything he’s worth! Sorry, not sorry, that’s how we feel! He objectively treated her like s**t!!!

But also, like, it takes a lot to own up and make a public apology like this, knowing how bad it’s going to look to the world. Not saying he’s off the hook or anything (far from it!), but we’re kind of encouraged that Malik maybe now truly understands how badly he f**ked up?! Even if it’s coming a little late??

What do U make of Malik’s major walk-back here, Perezcious readers? Does he deserve a second chance with Montana?! Or should she finalize the divorce, get deservedly paid for her time dealing with all the bull s**t, and kick him to the curb for good??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Larsa Pippen/Instagram/Montana Yao/Instagram/Stadium/YouTube]