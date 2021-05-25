Montana Yao RIPS Larsa Pippen's 'Desperate Thirsty Ass' Over Malik Beasley Scandal -- And Larsa Responds!

We knew this was coming… and here it is!

Montana Yao is ripping into Larsa Pippen and the latter’s short-lived relationship with Malik Beasley following the NBA star’s stepping out on his now-estranged wife and their son back in December!

And Montana didn’t hold back AT ALL in a crazy three-part rant blasting the 46-year-old reality TV star! HERE. WE. GO!!!

Starting off her Monday message, the 23-year-old momma opened up with a bit about the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s public apology itself, writing (below):

“Makai and I do appreciate Malik’s apology. It’s hard to own up to bad decisions and apologize, especially publicly so it is really appreciated. My main priority has been and will forever by my son so I’m glad if/when he looks back on all of this one day he can see his dad publicly apologized to us for publicly hurting us. This is a step forward in healing for me and also having Malik be a part of Makai’s life because he does deserve to have a father in his life and one who loves him.”

Aww! That’s very mature, no question!

Here’s that full first post (below):

But from there, the s**t hit the fan!

In a second IG Story directly addressed to Larsa, Montana (rightfully) went AWF, writing how she’s “not holding back no more” and adding:

“I been already told you to shut your trap because you embarrassed yourself enough already. Both of you were wrong as hell but YOU ma’am had the nerve to talk all that s**t to me as if I was wrong? First of all we as women don’t claim you, you wouldn’t know girl code if it slapped you in the face you just a old desperate thirsty ass ran thru [sic] blow up doll. … You need clout that bad at your age? Like I’ll be damned if I’m walking around behaving like that in 23 years.. smdh and I’ll really be damned to EVER embarass [sic] my children like that SHEEESH. Like GOOO SPEND TIME WITH YO KIDS!”

Holy s**t!

Here’s the full second slide:

It’s on!!!

In a response to Montana several hours later, Larsa wrote that she could “spend the day going back and forth” about things, but she didn’t want to do that “especially over a man.”

Uh-huh. Sure…

Nevertheless, the former reality TV star and Scottie Pippen‘s estranged wife nevertheless opted to give Montana and Malik some “free press” mixed with some “advice,” writing back:

“Here’s the truth about MALIK: 1. When I thought about him and how he treated your child he’s not the type Of man I want around mine. Any man who would deny is [sic] child and then leave the mother penniless is not a real man. 2. He cried entirely too much. 3. He’s cheap, but then again you never saw any alimony so you already know that. … Malik was a clout chase [sic] who pursued me relentlessly before I even knew you existed. And I have the DM’s but then again, he knows that.”

Bizarrely, Larsa then… teases her new OnlyFans account?! WTF?? She finished in a flurry, writing (below):

“If you wanna know the truth subscribe to my OnlyFans. Sending peace and blessings to you both.”

Uhhh what?!

Here is Larsa’s full post:

And sure enough, she really is on OnlyFans now! Later on Monday evening, she posted this announcement to her Instagram page:

Oooookay! BTW, Montana got the last laugh in this round, it would appear.

In a third post to her IG Stories — this one several hours later, responding to Larsa’s assertions in her post — Malik’s estranged wife wrote in part:

“One day you claim you knew about me but we were ‘separated,’ the next it’s you didn’t know I existed at all. Get your story straight luv [sic]. I was all over that mans page lmao, or a simple google search or dm would have sufficed as well. If you was reall a ‘woman’ and wanted to handle things like a grow [sic] up.”

And she continued:

“You saw how he ‘treated’ us and didn’t want nothing to do with him yet again I state you tried to get pregnant by him? Lol like actively tried to set up fertility appointments, and wanted to get married.”

Yikes!!!!

Here’s the full post:

Whew! That’s a LOT. These two woman should co-write a book or something.

LOLz!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

