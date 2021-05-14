Life After Kanye West: An Update On How Kim Kardashian Is Handling Everything

Kim Kardashian is living her best life on the heels of her divorce from Kanye West!

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the KKW Beauty mogul “is in a great headspace and moving on” from her tumultuous six-year marriage with the rapper, telling the outlet:

“Kim is really focused on her family at this time. Kim has been with the kids majority of the time. The kids and her enjoy doing outdoor activities together and they all spend a ton of time with their cousins. Kim loves keeping them busy, creative, and on the go.”

Makes sense, as being busy, creative, and on the go has always been Kim’s MO!

The insider went on to say that Kimmy Kakes is approaching yet another prolific chapter in her life, and is “continuing to be a great mom and focusing on work.” The confidant added:

“She has a ton of upcoming projects that she is super excited about. Her life is definitely on the upswing.”

Watch out, world! Kim K. is single and ready to WORK!

She’s also getting closer to being ready to mingle, as potential suitors from the worlds of Hollywood, business, and sports are said to be flooding her DMs in the wake of her and Kanye’s split. As we reported, A-list actors, professional athletes, world-famous entertainers, billionaire CEOs, and even royal family members are said to be courting the SKIMS founder. A source recently told Page Six:

“People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs. People are also trying to reach out to her via DM.”

Yet while the mother-of-four is apparently flattered by all the attention, she’s not looking to jump into anything serious at the moment. The insider added:

“[Kim is] not looking for anyone right now. She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind… [Kim is] really focused on her kids and work [right now]. ”

Of course, that doesn’t mean the KUWTK star doesn’t know what she’s looking for when Mr. Right comes along. The source explained:

“She certainly wouldn’t want anyone to be with her for the spotlight. She is someone who values privacy … [and she] needs to be with somebody that she would look for as her best friend. She’s just not there yet with anybody.”

Sounds like she’s dating herself for now — and with a busy schedule like Kim’s, that’s a tall order in itself!

Are you surprised to hear the reality star is moving on so quickly? Share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Instar/WENN]