Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunited On 10th Wedding Anniversary At Daughter North’s Lion King Show!

Whelp, this must have been awkward for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West…

As Perezcious readers know, their daughter North West performed I Just Can’t Wait To Be King as young Simba during The Lion King 30th anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 24. During the performance, many of the 10-year-old’s family members cheered her on in the audience — including her mom AND dad.

But get this! It wasn’t just a big day for Miss Westie! You may not have realized it was also what would’ve been Kim and Kanye’s 10th wedding anniversary that day! Yeah, 10 years after they got hitched on May 24, 2014, in Florence, Dailymail.com reported they reunited to watch North perform at the Hollywood Bowl!

We wonder if anyone brought that little detail up at any point during the night! Or did everyone just ignore it? Was the exes’ interaction throughout the evening peaceful? If we had to guess, Kim and Kanye kept things civil at the show! They’ve been pretty good at that historically — mostly due to Kim’s patience for Ye’s antics.

Plus when it comes to co-parenting, they’re usually solid. A source for Us Weekly previously said they are putting aside their differences for their family after a “rocky” few years of co-parenting:

“Kim and Kanye may not always see eye to eye, but they have managed an amicable relationship based solely on their kids. Kim knows that North has a happy relationship with Bianca [Censori] and that’s all that matters to her. What happens in their personal life is none of her business, just like she knows that Kanye doesn’t pry into her personal life either.”

At the end of the day, the insider noted they “will always be family.” So that means they will “attend the same events for their kids or get together.” Even if they awkwardly are forced to reunite right smack dab on their diamond wedding anniversary! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you remember it was technically their anniversary? Let us know in the comments below!

