Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's $60 Million Dream Home -- Who Gets It???

The Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West upcoming divorce has everyone talking. From what we’re now hearing, a heated battle has commenced over their newly renovated Hidden Hills home. The mansion, once owned by Lisa Marie Presley and purchased by the Wests for $20 million in 2014, is currently estimated to be worth $60 million.

While we’re still not 100% positive if the split will definitely happen, all the reports seem to be pointing toward the red writing on the wall. Unfortunately, Kimye sounds like they’re headed for the outs.

Together, the couple shares close to $2.2 billion in assets, and there are some major questions around who will get this 15,667 square foot home should the couple divorce.

A source told Page Six:

“Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home.”

Though the Kardashians moved into their dream home back in August of 2017, they ultimately had more renovations done which meant they spent a lot of time with the reality star’s mother while they waited for their place to be ready. The renovations included a large master bedroom, more closet space, a spa, a recording studio, and a complete overhaul of the outdoor area (which sits on three acres and has two vineyards). In February of 2020, they showcased their minimalist interior space in an issue of Architectural Digest, revealing a lot of square footage with sparse furniture.

Could this lack of a homey feel now be retroactively telling based on what we now know?

About their future split, the source from Page Six also went on to say that:

“The divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kayne is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s**t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

This is all just so unfortunate, because Kim and Kanye shared so much affection as they discussed their house in a personal Q&A between one another in a clip on the Architectural Digest YouTube site. Watching this now, it genuinely makes us SO sad because, like, Kanye DEFINITELY seems to be looking at Kim with so much love.

