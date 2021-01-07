Dr. Dre Agrees To Pay Ex $2 Million In Temporary Spousal Support Following His Brain Aneurysm

Look, we’re not picking sides, but could a man at least recover from his brain aneurysm before having to sign over $2 million in spousal support?

Apparently not, because even though Dr. Dre is still in the hospital, the show (aka his VERY expensive divorce) must go on. Despite the fact that he was rushed to the ICU on Monday, the divorce hearing scheduled for Wednesday went forward as planned. This particular hearing was to settle the matter of spousal support for ex Nicole Young.

Related: Dr. Dre Shares Hopeful Message After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Nicole was seeking temporary support to the tune of $2 million per month, with an extra $5 million on top for legal fees. According to TMZ, the music mogul has agreed to pay $2 million — but it’s a one-time payment. He won’t be paying her lawyers (at least, not with anything additional to the two mil) nor the exorbitant security fees the mother of two had requested.

Per TMZ, the producer will continue to cover living expenses for Nicole’s Malibu home and his mother-in-law’s place in the Pacific Palisades. The outlet also reported that he had already been paying $293,306 per month in spousal support. Most of this deal — which Dre signed from his hospital bed at Cedars Sinai — will remain in place until the next divorce hearing in April.

The couple’s prenup has also been disputed in the contentious legal battle, but should it stand, Dre’s camp has estimated her monthly support will be somewhere between $138,622 and $81,002, sources told TMZ. That’s a steep drop from the near $300,000 she was used to, and wouldn’t even scratch the surface of the $2 million she was aiming for.

An insider said:

“Once this case is resolved and Dre discontinues his current practice of paying for all of her expenses, Nicole is going to have to learn to tighten that belt.”

Related: Dre & Nicole Hooked Up Again Months After Split!

Nicole may be right to have her team expose the stinginess, however, because of course her ex-husband is obscenely wealthy. In fact, her accountant has claimed the N.W.A. alum currently has $262 million available right now in cash and Apple stock. And despite the fact that the couple apparently spent around $245 million from 2017 – 2019, his available cash still increased by $26 million, TMZ revealed. So yeah, she’s not about to bleed him dry, even if her demands do seem hefty.

That being said, Dr. Dre was literally bleeding internally a mere three days ago, so it’s probably for the best that this legal battle be put on the back burner for a while. Get well soon, Dre!

[Image via Apega/WENN]