Prince Harry Is Set To Return To London Next Month For Charity Event -- But Will Meghan Markle Join?!

Prince Harry is headed home. But will his wife be with him?!

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to London on September 7 ahead of the annual awards event for WellChild on the following day, which celebrates “the UK’s seriously ill children and young people.” Prince Harry has been a patron of the event for 15 years, and will reportedly speak and present an award.

But as we are also now learning, his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is not expected to join him. Interesting…

The day also marks the one-year anniversary that the entire UK — and most personally the royal family — lost their longtime matriarch, Queen Elizabeth, who reigned for over 70 years. Harry missed out on the WellChild event last year as it took place on the same day he flew to Balmoral country estate in Scotland, where the late Queen died at 96 years old.

Hard to believe it’s nearly been a year already. Wow! As of now, it’s unclear if Prince Harry will see any of his fellow royal family members while in attendance, or how that will all shake out.

FWIW, the 38-year-old is also expected to travel to Dusseldorf, Germany the following day for the Invictus Games. Of course, that’s the international sporting event he helped found for wounded military vets. Meghan is expected to accompany him to said event. But not to the UK for the first one. Well!!

