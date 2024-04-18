Kim & Kourtney Kardashian 'Jealous' Of Khloé Landing Lucrative New Brand Partnership: REPORT

Apparently, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got bitten by the green-eyed monster!

According to the US Sun, Khloé Kardashian landed a massive new brand partnership. What is it? The 39-year-old reality star is the new ambassador for Oodles of Doodles! For those who have no clue about the company, here’s the deal. The brand is a children’s seltzer that comes in several different flavors. It also has a fun twist! You can color the labels on the can! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow! Khloé reportedly plans to announce the new partnership this summer as part of a bigger campaign with the goal is to rebrand herself into a more “family-oriented star” in the future. It’s uncertain if her two children — 6-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum — will be included in the upcoming campaign. We’ll find out later! And guess how much she got for the deal? A whopping $1 million! Damn! The insider said:

“It’s a seven-figure deal, and it is part of her re-branding herself as more family-oriented star. The announcement is expected in the next few months with a summer campaign.”

Between her clothing company Good American, partnership with Fabletics, television show The Kardashians, and now this, she is raking in the dough! And this new brand deal could lead to more family-friendly partnerships (and more money) if she continues to head in that direction.

This is a very exciting time for Khloé, it seems! But don’t expect the mom of two to have all of her sisters cheering her on… It turns out Kim and Kourtney are “jealous” of Khloé landing the huge partnership! The US Sun insider claimed:

“Her sisters are jealous that she’s landed this major partnership and that it appears she’s effectively rebranding herself.”

What?! Kim is busy with SKIMS, SKKN By Kim, and SKKY Partners. Not to mention that she is getting more into acting. Meanwhile, Kourt has her wellness brands Lemme and Poosh. And a new baby at home!! Clearly, they ALL have a lot going on when it comes to their businesses! So why would they be envious of Khloé? Were they hoping to land the Oodles of Doodles partnership? Hmm. Don’t tell us the three sisters are about to have a new version of the Dolce & Gabbana drama, ya know?!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Kourtney and Kim are jealous of Khloé? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]