How Pete Davidson -- And His Friends -- Are Reacting To The Kim Kardashian Breakup!

We’ve heard plenty about how Kim Kardashian is handling the breakup with Pete Davidson, putting her focus on her kids. But frankly, no one is that worried about the reality star. She’s the breaker upper. Of course she’s going to be OK! That’s why she pulled the trigger, she thought she’d be better off.

But how is the dumpee doing?

We’ve heard very little from the much more private Pete since the split. Apart from a potentially telling T-shirt, we’ve heard nothing about how he’s doing. (Re: the breakup anyway — we’ve heard a lot about his other struggles.) If it’s true his proposal of marriage is what convinced Kim she needed to push the eject button, that’s kind of the ultimate rejection. How is he reacting??

Related: Kim ‘Livid’ With Kanye’s Latest Instagram Antics Aimed At Pete!

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that he’s keeping his mind off it by keeping busy:

“Pete is bummed things didn’t work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life.”

It’s true, the SNL vet does have a LOT on his plate right now. Aside from his standup career, he’s also been one of the most in-demand young actors the past couple years, with the upcoming rom com Meet Cute and thriller Wizards! being the most anticipated highlights. In fact, his busy filming schedule reportedly got in the way of his relationship with Kim. Though not as much as, well, his intensity.

From everything we’ve heard the breakup was about Pete being too serious about the relationship for Kim. With that in mind, it would be understandable if he was paralyzed with heartbreak and longing, at least for a bit.

His friends, however, are reportedly doing everything they can to make sure that doesn’t happen! ET‘s insider says his buddies are pushing him to move on:

“Those close to him already want to set him up on dates.”

So they aren’t trying to give him time to just be heartbroken — but is that because they’re worried what dwelling on it might do to him? Or did his friends not take the Kim relationship as seriously as he did?? After all, they’ve seen him go all in on relationships before, complete with the tattoos, even popping the question. And thus far he’s always bounced back and found a new amazing woman to get serious about.

Maybe they’re right, maybe he’ll be better off just moving right on? What do YOU think??

[Image via Peacock/YouTube/Kim Kardashian/Instagram.]