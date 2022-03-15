Pete Davidson Has Been A 'Great Partner' For Kim Kardashian -- And He's Done Letting Kanye West's Behavior Slide!

Pete Davidson is stepping up for girlfriend Kim Kardashian during a very difficult time in her life.

The Saturday Night Live star just recently went Instagram-official with the SKIMS mogul, and now, insiders are divulging new details about the couple’s increasingly close connection during these trying times.

A source purportedly close to Kim spoke up in a new E! News report published late Monday night, detailing how the 41-year-old reality TV star is “so grateful” for Pete’s support while she grapples with the challenges of her split from rapper Kanye West.

Noting how Pete has been a major pillar of consistency for the KKW Beauty exec through this tough time with Ye, the insider explained (below):

“[Pete] has really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this. It’s been a very stressful time dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him.”

You love to hear it! About Pete, that is. Not so much about Ye… Sigh…

Anyways, it’s all gravy for Pim at this point, apparently. According to the insider, the 28-year-old comedian’s recent decision to stand his ground against Ye in newly-unearthed alleged text messages has bolstered Kim’s admiration.

Referencing this past weekend’s text message tensions, the source revealed:

“She’s really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself. She thinks it’s complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She’s so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on.”

Yeah, that’s great and all, but something tells us Kanye will not move on so easily…

Although it does sound like the King of Staten Island star’s position in this Ye debacle has been bolstered lately.

Another insider also spoke to E! News about Pete’s take on the feud, and revealed that the funnyman has hit his limit on the amount of Instagram abuse he’s willing to take. As Perezcious readers will recall, in Ye’s second Eazy video, a character representing Davidson was killed involving a fire truck — and Pete’s father, Scott, was a firefighter in New York City who died in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Through it all, Pete’s had been patient. But not any more.

The insider explained:

“Pete has said nothing when Kanye murdered him in his music videos, including one involving a firetruck and mocking his dead father. He didn’t mind when Kanye was coming after him but when it comes to Kim and the kids, he’s not letting that happen anymore. He’s no longer staying silent.”

Wow!

This tracks with what Pete reportedly wrote in those leaked text messages to Ye several days ago, so this makes sense. Regarding those texts, Perezcious readers will recall that the Meet Cute star called out Kanye for the rapper’s online behavior:

“I’ve decided that I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

And, he later implored Ye to address all of his family concerns in private:

“What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you.”

We’ll see if any of that actually happens. But at the very least, it’s clear Pete is done taking s**t! What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take on Kim, Kanye, Pete, and their ongoing public spat down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Jeff Grossman/WENN/Avalon]