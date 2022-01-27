Pete Davidson Shopping For A Place In LA To Be Closer To Kim Kardashian?!

Looks like Pete Davidson is taking a big step in his relationship with Kim Kardashian!

An insider told Us Weekly that the Saturday Night Live star and KUWTK alum have “definitely gotten serious” over the past few months — so serious, the comedian is apparently looking to find a place in El Lay to be closer to his lady love!

The insider shared:

“Pete’s been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there. They’ve definitely gotten serious.”

OoOOoh!

The source went on to note that while twosome enjoy their share of low-key nights together, they aren’t afraid to go all out when it comes to dates. On Tuesday, for example, Pim visited Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ house for an extravagant dinner party! The source dished:

“They arrived and left together.”

While Pete may be spending a lot of time away from his native New York City amid his bi-coastal romance, the star is definitely not letting that affect his work life.

Related: Kim Reveals Unusual ‘Combo’ She Says ‘Literally Makes Me Horny’!

As we reported, the 28-year-old got a bit of bad press earlier this month when a source told The Sun he had become “a total diva” since dating Kimmy Kakes. The insider claimed:

“Pete has become a total diva at SNL. He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday’s show. Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him.”

But an NBC rep issued a statement shortly after clarifying that “no rehearsals have been missed,” with the spokesperson telling Page Six:

“It’s not true.”

When he hasn’t been working, though, Pete has more often than not been spending quality time with the SKIMS founder. During SNL’s holiday break, the King of Staten Island star traveled to the Bahamas with Kim to enjoy the down time before their schedules picked up.

A source previously told Us:

“Kim and Pete wanted to spend this time together because they’re both going to be working a lot during the coming months. Pete will be filming, and Kim is launching some new products, so they’ll still be able to see each other, but this is the last time they’ll be able to spend a lot of quality time together for a few months.”

That is, until Pete gets himself an LA pad!

What neighborhoods do U think he’s looking at, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Vogue/NBC]