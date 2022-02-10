Pete Davidson Is Leaving Staten Island And Moving To...

The King of Staten Island is officially ready to be… the new king of a new empire?!

Pete Davidson let loose in an interview on Tuesday that he was decamping from his home borough of Staten Island and moving miles away to the trendiest section of NYC. That’s right! The comedian says he’s off to BROOKLYN!

Honestly, we’re just wondering whether he’s really headed for the Calabasas/Hidden Hills area long term, but we digress…

The Saturday Night Live star sat down for a video interview with NBCLX host Tabitha Lipkin on Tuesday, and as they were chatting, the 28-year-old apologized for his house being so messy behind him.

At one point, the comedian quipped:

“I just want to make sure I don’t have underwear everywhere. Sorry, I am moving, so my place is disgusting.”

When Lipkin pressed him on the comment, Pete explained:

“I am moving to Brooklyn. I am very excited. I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge.”

Interesting!

Here’s the full exchange via Lipkin’s TikTok (below), in a clip in which Pete also showed his support for Kim’s new fragrance and candle brand:

Love it!

BTW, a source spoke to The Post about Davidson’s apparent Staten Island departure.

The insider was quick to note that Pete’s new address has not yet been specifically finalized, but he is very close to sealing the deal on the trendy destination:

“Pete is still debating whether or not to take the Brooklyn pad. The issue is security. This place does not have a doorman. He is also considering Chelsea. But there have been security issues, even so after Kanye’s comments. So many people are even showing up to his mom’s house.”

Well then!

Like we said, he should just move to El Lay to be closer to Kimmy.

Could there be a better reason?!

