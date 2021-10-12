Kim Kardashian Reveals North West's Cruelest Insult For Her Yet!

North West knows how to get under Kim Kardashian’s skin — or at least she thinks she does!

In a new installment of the Ellen Digital web series Mom Confessions, the KUWTK alum revealed that her and Kanye West’s eldest child will make a “dig” at her whenever the mother-daughter duo get into an argument — and said dig is targeted directly at the superstar’s lavish lifestyle!

When asked about the meanest thing her child has said to her, the 40-year-old revealed:

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me: She’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?’”

While the “insult” doesn’t leave the SKIMS founder in tears, she admitted that North’s criticism is “kind of mean,” adding:

“She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.”

Honestly, this is very on brand for the edgy — and often sassy — child North is rapidly becoming.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Selfish author revealed her 8-year-old is the polar opposite of her when it comes to style and personality, sharing:

“[Chicago] is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup. All my kids are so different. North is, like, goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

Kim went on to share that North really wants to live in “her own vibe” — so much that it affects how the reality star has to drive her kids to school. She explained:

“North, I thought she was gonna grow out of this like, ‘I want to be an only child’ phase. She hasn’t. It’s a struggle even to go to school. There’ll be times when she’s like, ‘I’m not riding in the car with my brother.’ So morning drop-off has to be a fun thing, and luckily, so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood, so I’m the carpool mom. … I’ll have to separate the kids because [North] wants her own music, she wants her own vibe. So I have to trade off.”

That all said, it wasn’t too big of a shock that Kim identified her “biggest parenting fail” in the Mom Confessions video as:

“I give in too easily sometimes. And bribes. I’m guilty of a good bribe.”

The California native also said she tries “not to lie to my kids,” noting:

“I was doing that at the beginning, to try to get them out of the house or to try to go into a playdate or something like that. And I just realized quickly that it wasn’t going to work for me and I’d rather be honest with my kids.”

Sounds like Kim’s doing a great job running the household — even if North doesn’t approve of how she decorates it!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below) for more.

