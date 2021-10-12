Andy Cohen Talks Nicki Minaj Hosting Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion -- Including If She Got Vaxxed For The Gig!

Nicki Minaj hinted at hosting the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion over the summer, and yes, it finally happened!!

Back in July, the Bang Bang vocalist shared a text exchange with her publicist which teased the possibility that Andy Cohen would let her take his place as the host of the upcoming Bravo special. She could not have been more excited — just take a look at her upload (below)!

Nicki Minaj has revealed she might be hosting the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/uf3fdtI6jx — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2021

She apparently crushed the gig, and just like she promised, asked hard-hitting questions that are sure to “get into some thangz.”

On Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Cohen gave fans the inside scoop into what went down while filming the reunion earlier this month. In the chat with co-host John Hill, the longtime TV producer revealed:

“I did a full jumbo-sized Potomac Reunion with the ladies that did not disappoint. And little did they know that floors above us in glam was Nicki Minaj.”

After coming in with her own questions after the cast had already been drilled by the Ex-Rated lead, things got intense! The 53-year-old continued:

“She surprised the ladies after I had really worn them down to the bone. Here comes Nicki Minaj. I gave her my seat. I stepped aside and she did her own version of a reunion, with the Housewives of Potomac. And let me tell you, as I said, when I walked back on later, hours later, I was like, ‘wow, you said all the s**t I could never get away with saying on several levels,’ she was reading the women. She was also talking to them just as a fan and as a mom. And, it was, as a recording artist. Yes, yes, it was really, I had never seen anything like it.”

Wow!! That’s big praise coming from the mainstay himself!

Andy also added that there were some “awkward” moments for the cast and crew who weren’t used to having someone else “driving the bus,” sharing:

“There were some moments that you will see play out that you will be like, wow, I can’t believe she said that, or I can’t believe, you know, but I will say when it was over, everyone really left with a smile and I feel like it was a, it was a, it was a real, it was a real journey for everyone involved.”

Nicki did not phone in the job either! She filmed for “about three hours,” the dad of one noted:

“It takes a long time to shoot these things. So when you see a reunion show it’s I started shooting with the women around 10:45 and we wrapped around 7:30.”

John then followed up with the best question possible: did Nicki, who notoriously promoted ridiculous and false claims about the COVID-19 vaccination last month, get the shot to participate in the dream job? Possibly!

The Watch What Happens Live host responded slyly:

“She followed all COVID protocols. Good question. I’m glad you asked that. Yeah. Yeah. She followed all the COVID protocols.”

Hmm… It’s highly possible those rules require a vaccination, but Hollywood remains pretty divided on guidelines. If anything, she likely would have had to submit proof of a negative COVID test and social distance as much as possible. But, like, can you imagine if Nicki was off getting vaxxed while the entire world was still hung up on the validity of her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles?? Looking back, that would make that whole situation even crazier.

Despite her hesitation around the vaccination, it sounds like the gig may have been important enough for her to give in (if required — again, it’s unclear). Andy furthered:

“She was on time. She was ready. She had her questions. She spent a lot of time on the phone with our producers telling them what she was interested in and you know, what she wanted to hear from the women. So I think she’s, she’s clearly a super fan of the shows from the beginning. And I think it, I, I can’t imagine many other people we would allow to do that. But it was, it was great.”

The show was filmed in Jersey City and Andy presumed Nicki’s portion of the reunion would be released in November, but that’s just a big guess. To hear even more insight on the filming, listen to the full clip (below)!

Thoughts?? Are U excited to watch this? Sound OFF in the comments!

