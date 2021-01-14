Is Kim Kardashian NOTICEABLY Flaunting Her Wedding Band On Instagram?!

Is Kim Kardashian now highlighting that her marriage to Kanye West is on?! Last we reported, it was looking like splitsville, with a divorce destined for the couple because the relationship was apparently so torn it was hurt beyond repair. Today, however, the KUWTK star posted a a bunch of pics on Instagram and in her stories covering hew new look–and in the process, she totally showcased her ring!

For a woman getting divorced, she either really likes that ring, or there’s hope for Kimye after all!

Related: Gwenyth Paltrow Is Quitting Acting With This NSFW Exception

Okay, so, there were a group of pictures. The one we took notice of is the full body shot of Kim flaunting a look compliments of makeup artist Ariel Tejada and stylist Veneda Carter. In the photo, she’s sporting maroon-colored pants, a red-wine toned winter jacket, and a burgundy top with a matching headband. Def posing super stylishly, we might add! But her ring popped as much as her outfit!

The post itself has most of what you’ll find in the stories. Except, on a more humorous note, Kim seems awfully feisty with Ariel in this IG story. In the clip, Kim’s asking for honest opinions from people about whether or not she’s wearing too much lip liner, and Makeup With Ariel himself is all like:

“Why are you trying to start something on the ground?!”

Such a cute exchange between the two of them — and so worth the watch, even if it’s not simply to catch a glimpse of that ring. You won’t see it in most of the stories, anyway. But it’s at its most noticeable when Kim’s doing a sort of catwalk to show off her latest fashion. Then, the actress even waves her hand across the camera in a joking matter, totally displaying that she’s wearing her wedding band.

So, what is it?! Is this marriage over or will there be some sort of reconciliation to come? What’s even more curious is that Kim took down an IG pic she posted on January 5 that showed her without the ring. Yeah. Super confusing! But we’re holding out hope for the couple. Maybe they’re receiving some final therapy that’s helping?

Ch-ch-check out the IG post below:

What do you all think, Perezious reader? Inneresting stuff, huh? Should we hold out hopes for Kimye or should we expect the inevitable in the coming months?

[Image via Instagram/Kim Kardashian West]