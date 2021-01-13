Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s 'Marriage Is Beyond Repair' -- She’s 'Over Kanye’s Chaos'

It feels like we’re living with an invisible countdown to Kim Kardashian West’s official divorce announcement.

In the meantime, we’ve been hearing a LOT about how her relationship with Kanye West has completely broken down. We all witnessed the very public cracks in the foundation over the summer via the rapper’s frequent Twitter rants, and heard they’d been living “separate lives” for a long time. But KKW allegedly hiring famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser made the breakup feel all the more inevitable — and imminent.

A source for People confirmed what we’ve been hearing… that there’s little hope of salvaging the romance. They said:

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage is beyond repair. Kim is over Kanye’s chaos, and at this point she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life.”

Can’t say we blame her for that!

The insider continued:

“If I had to say the final straw, I believe it was a combination of the Presidential run and his Twitter rants. It created havoc at home. And though Kim is well aware of his issues, and tried to help him, she realized it was futile.”

The reality star seemed to allude to the futility of her own efforts in her statement about ‘Ye’s bipolar disorder back in July. She wrote in part:

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware of far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Say what you will about Kim, but we all saw in public how much she supported her husband. (She even refused to allow filming around Kanye’s mental health crisis for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.) We can only imagine how far that extended with their behind-the-scenes drama. We hope the Life of Pablo artist gets the help he needs, but we understand his wife throwing in the towel if he refuses to seek that help himself.

Along those same lines, the People insider explained that the pair “are not on the same page.” They shared:

“Kim knows what she wants to do with her life and Kanye is constantly all over the place.”

Interestingly, the source added:

“She isn’t in a rush to file for divorce. But it is on her mind.”

The fact that she hired a lawyer makes us think that divorce being “on her mind” might be an understatement! It seems, though, the SKIMS founder is going about this carefully and thoughtfully, especially for the sake of her kids. We wish her the best of luck moving forward in the process.

