OMG! Kim Kardashian Reveals Unusual 'Combo' She Says 'Literally Makes Me Horny'!

OMG! Kim Kardashian Reveals Unusual 'Combo' That 'Literally Makes Me Horny'!

Kim Kardashian is having all kinds of fun now that she’s thriving in her relationship with new boyfriend Pete Davidson!

On Tuesday afternoon, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to promote a new set of three fragrances as part of her KKW Fragrance collection with celebrity florist Jeff Leatham. The promo took a viral turn, however, when Kim made a HIGHlariously sexual slip! OK, girl!!!

Sitting down in front of the camera alongside Jeff, Kim was trying to describe the collection’s “white floral” scent. In discussing the scent’s traits, including notes of gardenia, tuberose, and jasmine, Kim couldn’t contain herself and revealed to Latham that the trio is very stimulating!

Cracking up as she said it, Kim dropped this thirsty comment in the vid:

“That combo, that threesome, literally makes me horny.”

Oh really now! It does??

…Does Pete know that???

Kim just dropping casual threesome content on IG now?! Ha!! / (c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

TBH, it doesn’t appear to us as though he needs that much help in the romance department at this point.

But still, more info can never hurt, right?! Hopefully he was watching along and taking notes for future reference!

LOLz!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN/Saturday Night Live/YouTube]

Jan 26, 2022 18:27pm PDT

