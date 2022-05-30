Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Go Full Kravis Mode With Memorial Day Weekend PDA -- WATCH!

Kravis would approve!

Late Sunday night, Kim Kardashian treated her fans with an intimate look inside her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Posting to her Instagram Stories, the mom-of-four shared some sweet, steamy snaps of herself and her SNL alum boyfriend sharing a smooch and being playful for the camera.

See for yourself (below)! And don’t worry, if PDA ain’t your thing, these are only mildly uncomfortable — like, only Level 1 Kravis style!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram.]