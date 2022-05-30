Got A Tip?

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Go Full Kravis Mode With Memorial Day Weekend PDA -- WATCH!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson kiss for Instagram Stories

Kravis would approve!

Late Sunday night, Kim Kardashian treated her fans with an intimate look inside her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Posting to her Instagram Stories, the mom-of-four shared some sweet, steamy snaps of herself and her SNL alum boyfriend sharing a smooch and being playful for the camera.

See for yourself (below)! And don’t worry, if PDA ain’t your thing, these are only mildly uncomfortable — like, only Level 1 Kravis style!

 

