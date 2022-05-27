Kendall Jenner Reacts To Big Sis Kim Kardashian Swiping Her March 2022 Vogue Cover!

Kendall Jenner is a supermodel. So let’s start with that.

A few months back, the 26-year-old catwalker had been set to grace the March 2022 cover of American Vogue, as we are learning now thanks to the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. But something big came up — as in, Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian! And the fashion brand went for the bigger star to take over the cover, replacing Kenny in one swift moment!

Viewers watched the awkward moment go down during Thursday’s newly-released episode on the streaming app. It all started when Kylie Jenner‘s sister found out she had been selected to cover the mag’s March issue. Momager Kris Jenner first revealed the good news about Kenny, explaining to Kim (below):

“Last week American Vogue did a fantastic, amazing cover try with Kendall and as they were shooting, they called me from set and said, ‘By the way, they want to offer Kendall the cover of the March issue.’ I was just so excited.”

So great!!

But there was a reason Kris was telling this to the SKIMS mogul: because Kim herself was actually the one they wanted!

As Corey Gamble‘s partner explained to Kim, the mag re-thought their ask and requested the mom of four instead:

“I just got a call this morning from Kendall’s agent, and he says, ‘Good news, bad news … I am not sure that Kendall is going to be right for this cover.’ [But] they asked Kim to do the cover.”

Ooooh. That’s not as great! Well, it’s great for Kim. And great for the fam, to keep things in their circle. But not great for Kendall, who was initially the chosen one!

Shocked by the reveal, the Selfish author explained her reaction to the emotional roller coaster ride in a confessional:

“I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue. I don’t care how many times you could be on the cover, it will never, ever get old. This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honored to be a part of this.”

And the KKW Beauty biz whiz said what pretty much all of us would say next in that situation, too:

“I feel so bad. It’s bittersweet. I’m not telling [Kendall]! … I probably would have murdered Kendall myself to get the cover, if it was an option between the two of us. My desperation back in the day, she would have been buried before she got this cover.”

Damn!

Like, we get it, it’s a cutthroat biz and you have to want to f**king work to get to the top. But damn! That’s quite a thing to say!

Later in the episode, Kris braced herself for what would be an awkward call with Kendall to reveal the new Vogue ask. But luckily for the momager (and for Kim), the cucumber cutting amateur already knew about being replaced! And she was OK with it?!

In a confessional interview, Kendall explained her thought process:

“Chris, my agent, called me and I’m happy for my sister and she should be really happy and there’s not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person. Don’t get me wrong, I would have been extremely honored and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover, it would have been great, but I’m totally, it’s OK.”

Relieved that her daughter was handling the rejection so well, Kris told Kenny she “didn’t want to hurt your feelings.”

To that, Kendall admirably added:

“I’m not tripping, happy to give it up to my sister. I’m happy for my sister, and she should be really happy. There is not an upset bone in my body, because I think it went to the right person … I’m happy to give it up to my sister.”

That’s very big of her!

BTW, March’s Vogue issue marked Kim’s third time covering the fashion mag; she graced newsstands in April 2014 (with then-husband Kanye West), and again for her first solo cover in May 2019.

As for Kenny, she landed the American cover spot in September 2016, and has done cover work for the high-end mag worldwide over the years, for Vogue Spain, Vogue Brazil, Vogue Hong Kong, and others. So it’s not like both these women aren’t hugely successful! Alas, perhaps if Kendall knew how to cut a cucumber, she’d have been chosen this time around… Ha!!

Still, what do U make of Kendall’s reaction here, Perezcious readers?? Would U have been OK with such a visible replacement?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]