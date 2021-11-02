Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Relationship 'Could Turn Romantic'??

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson know how to make a splash, that’s for sure.

…No matter what might be actually going on behind the scenes!

In fact, insiders are now essentially throwing up their hands and saying “f**k it” when it comes to trying to predict what the reality TV star and the comedian will do next!

As we’ve been reporting, Kim and Pete drew headlines over the weekend after visiting Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California along with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and some other pals. Normally, a little Halloween outing like that wouldn’t be cause for any focus — just a few friends hanging out, right?!

But when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live funnyman were caught on camera holding hands, well, that changed everything! And now, an insider is speaking to Us Weekly about the unlikely pair and their potential future together!

Explaining the unpredictability of seeing the 41-year-old reality TV mogul with the 27-year-old comic, the insider pretty much said your guess is as good as theirs (below):

“No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete. They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic.”

Well s**t!

Of course, all this comes after Kim’s split from now-estranged husband Kanye West, AKA Ye. So while a potential relationship is big news to us, the insider is quick to explain that Kim doesn’t see things quite the same way.

They did admit that the momma of four was apparently “surprised” by the level of chemistry she has with the NYC native, but still nevertheless said:

“Kim is single and having fun at the moment.”

Yeah, she sure is having fun at the moment, isn’t she?! Especially regarding all the rumors we’ve heard about Pete… LOLz!!!

BTW, we already know that this (most likely) isn’t the last time Ariana Grande‘s ex and Kim will be spotted in the same place. A separate source divulged more details to E! News about the duo, explaining that their mutual friends ought to ensure the unlikely pair gets to hang out again — and soon.

The dirt:

“Knott’s [Berry Farm] was the first outing that Kim and Pete had. They’re friends and she thinks he’s really fun and funny. They have mutual friends in common, so they will probably hang out again, but everything is casual.”

Inneresting!

A prior source echoed what we reported (above), too, claiming the Knott’s group “all seemed to get along really well” and “had a nice time together” at the amusement park. That really says something because if you can have a good time while Kourtney and Travis are all over each other making out and s**t, you can have a good time doing anything. JK, Kravis! Love ya! Ha!

Jokes aside, we’re fascinated by the development of this unlikely potential couple! What do we call them, Perezcious readers? Pim?? Kete?! Sound OFF down (below) with your thoughts on that and all the rest of this juicy info!

