Are Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Dating?! She Just Arrived In NYC After Shocking Hand-Holding Photos!

Is this the biggest shocker of cuffing season?

As we previously reported, Kim Kardashian broke the internet again over the weekend with some VERY friendly pics with Pete Davidson. The pair — who both recently split from their partners Kanye West and Phoebe Dynevor, respectively — were spotted holding hands on the thrill rides at Knott;s Scary Farm in California.

Naturally, fans were aflutter over this possible new couple. A source for People claimed that the outing was totally platonic, explaining:

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.”

Just friends hanging out and holding hands?? Hmm…

Well, these “friends” may be doing some more “hanging out” very soon, because Kim just touched down in Pete’s home town of New York City on Monday. Ostensibly, she’s there to attend WSJ Magazine’s 11th annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday night. However, we can’t help but point out that her pal Pete has a show at Saturday Night Live this week, so he, too, had to return to NYC after their little theme park excursion.

What a lucky coincidence, hmm? He’s single… she’s single… they both happen to be in town for professional obligations… the stars seem to be aligning here. Page Six even suggested that the SKIMS founder “is set to attend other events in the city later this week,” so it sounds like she’ll be there for a little while. Very inneresting!

As a matter of fact, the famous California girl has spent a fair amount of time in the Big Apple this fall, from the Met Gala (which the comedian also attended…) to her SNL hosting gig. Notably, the duo locked lips in one of the sketches during her episode. While rumors abounded in early October that the momma of four was rekindling her romance with Ye, that never ended up happening. Could she have actually been doing some extracurricular smooching with Pete behind the scenes??

It wouldn’t be the first time the King of Staten Island surprised us with an unlikely Hollywood romance (this is the man who dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley, all within the span of 13 months). And considering he’s BFFs with Machine Gun Kelly, we can totally picture the triple date with MGK, Megan Fox and Kravis. (Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker already tagged along for the Knott’s Scary Farm jaunt).

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is there something going on between Kim and Pete? Or do you believe the “just friends” line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

