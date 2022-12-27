Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Employees Must Adhere To A Super Strict Dress Code!

Kim Kardashian may be a fashionista, but she likes to keep things very simple at work! Could YOU work like this??

On Monday’s new episode of Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, the SKIMS founder revealed she enforces a strict dress code for all her employees — and it’s just as bland as her home decor! When the radio personality pointed out that Kim’s offices were “color coordinated,” the reality TV star revealed that it was no accident! Her team is only allowed to wear neutral colors to keep a consistent appearance! She explained:

“Absolutely. I have uniforms. It’s not like, ‘Hey, this is like, your uniform.’ It’s just color palettes.”

But a very minimalist color palette at that!

So what exactly is allowed?? As stated in an official “handbook” her staff receives after getting hired, they can wear “grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, [and] khaki.” The mogul elaborated:

“We can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of color blocking.”

Apparently, the 42-year-old socialite didn’t implement the dress code until everyone was willing to stick to the basic colors, she continued:

“My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it and everyone actually said, ‘That would make our life so easy.’ And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’”

Hey, some of the richest people in the world wear the same thing every day, so we get wanting to have a uniform to simplify things! But no color in an already really neutral room? Seems kinda dull to us! Kinda like everyone is… invisible…

Apparently realizing how it all sounded, Kimmy Kakes did say maybe she’d consider casual days. Not Fridays, that would be too often:

“[We should have] a free dress day on their birthdays or something.”

A whole day of color?! So generous… You can hear her break down the strict dress code (below)!

Fans of the KarJenners shouldn’t be too surprised with Kim’s dress code decision since she was roasted earlier this year for having a “lifeless” home design reminiscent of a “psych ward”! Yeesh!

After the aspiring lawyer shared a few snapshots of her home — featuring mostly white and cream furniture and decor — fans took to social media shocked by the dramatic and somewhat depressing style. Despite the internet’s horror, Kim seems to love this kind of design. In February, she told Vogue:

“Everything in my house is really minimal. I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming.”

That said, her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, each get to go crazy in their bedrooms, so the entire home isn’t void of color. She dished:

“I have the playroom filled with clutter. Bedrooms — one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. It’s like each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun, but in the main house, I really like the calmness.”

But of course, when it comes to her employees, no “craziness” need apply. She’d just like everyone to be like her background we guess!

What about YOU, Perezcious readers? Would you be willing to follow this kind of dress code? Sound OFF (below)!

