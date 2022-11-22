Kanye West Ditched His Latest Divorce Deposition Against Kim Kardashian -- Judge Gives Him One Final Chance!

Kanye West needs to get his s**t together when it comes to finishing up his divorce from Kim Kardashian!

The 45-year-old artist had a shot last week — on November 16, to be exact — to be deposed by Kim’s attorneys and wrap up some loose ends in the ex-couple’s never-ending divorce trial. But he apparently no-showed that pre-scheduled meeting!! And now, a judge is giving him just one more chance to show up to a pre-trial hearing to make things right!

According to TMZ, legal docs indicate the Jesus Walks rapper was supposed to be deposed by the Kardashians star’s attorneys on Wednesday of last week. West and his team knew about the meeting beforehand, so it wasn’t like this was some last-minute thing. Still, he didn’t show up for the deposition. It’s unclear why he was a no-show, but his absence was NOT ideal!

Following Ye’s disappearance, a judge decreed that the deposition will now happen next Tuesday, November 29, at 9:30 a.m. local time in California. The media outlet reports that the docs specifically note the “parties agree” on the date and time of this rescheduled deposition. So it would seem Ye knows he has to really show up this time, right? Right?! As one Ye Instagram fanatic might say: no cap, fr, fr!!!

As the outlet cryptically notes, if Ye doesn’t show up for next Tuesday’s face-to-face meeting, “it won’t sit well with the judge.” As we’ve been reporting, Kanye and Kim are scheduled to see each other in court for their divorce trial beginning December 14. Ye not stepping up to the proverbial plate with pre-trial depositions isn’t a great indicator of earning the judge’s favor. His divorce-related antics have long been sus, too. So wasting everyone’s time probably isn’t a great help!

Of course, it’s entirely possible the SKIMS mogul and the Yeezy brand visionary could agree on a settlement before trial. But Ye hasn’t exactly been cooperative on divorce matters of late. Or, like, ever. And he’s also churning through lawyers like crazy!!

Besides, it’s been nearly two years (!) since Kim first filed for divorce. This thing has dragged on long enough. She obviously feels that way! But by missing out on scheduled depositions, it seems like Ye doesn’t have the same drive to wrap things up. Basically, it’s a s**t show — just like it’s always been.

What do y’all make of Ye’s truly endless divorce drama, Perezcious readers?? Will he actually sit for this deposition next week? Could things really end by mid-December’s scheduled trial date?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts on this endless endeavor down in the comments (below)…

