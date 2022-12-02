Kim Kardashian Did NOT Cheat On Kanye West With Chris Paul… Obviously!

Those Kim Kardashian cheating accusations are getting shut down!

ICYMI, before Kanye West was suspended from Twitter again for posting a picture of a swastika on Thursday, he took to the social media platform to accuse his reality TV star wife of cheating on him with basketball player Chris Paul. Ye wrote at the time:

“Before we get outa [sic] here, I caught this guy with Kim. Goodnight.”

JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian‼️???? pic.twitter.com/5qftnYY3Kl — RapTV (@Rap) December 2, 2022

The news came as a big shock, considering the NBA star is currently married to Jada Crawley, and they share a 13-year-old son named Christopher and a 10-year-old daughter named Camryn together. Plus, it added another bombshell to the Kimye divorce… Well, if it were true.

Related: Kim ‘Relieved’ To Finally Be Done With Ye Divorce Before It Had To Go To Trial

On Friday, TMZ reported “sources with direct knowledge” insist the infidelity claim is 100 percent false. Insiders further said the accusation is nothing more than an attempt from Kanye to distract the public from his disgusting antisemitic comments this week. As we previously reported, the 45-year-old rapper stated that he saw “good things” in Adolf Hitler and expressed “love” for Nazis during an interview with Alex Jones:

“I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis. I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis. … I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists.”

Absolutely vile.

Following the Infowars appearance, Kanye faced a ton of backlash online — and he took to Twitter to drop the offensive picture and the cheating accusation against Kim. The TMZ source (Kris Jenner??) pointed out how the Yeezy brand head has a habit of harassing the SKIMS creator in order to divert attention from his wrongdoings, explaining:

“This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of.”

They continued:

“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

You can hear the frustration!

Unfortunately, it does not seem like Kanye plans on stopping his attacks against Kim amid his string of controversies, as he clearly did not learn his lesson from when he harassed her and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson earlier this year.

At this time, Chris has not spoken out about the cheating allegation. Thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, FayesVision/WENN]