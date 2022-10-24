Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner Show Support For Jewish Community Amid Kanye West's Awful Comments

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out in support of her Jewish friends and loved ones.

The Revenge Body alum took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a meaningful message for the Jewish community in the aftermath of Kanye West‘s shockingly anti-Semitic comments over the past several weeks. And Khloé’s sweet and significant gesture marks the first public comments coming from the KarJenner family during this tough time amid Ye’s shameful opinion-sharing.

It must be noted there was also a specific Kanye-related incident this weekend in Los Angeles. Across a bridge on the 405, a hate group posted a banner which read, “Kanye is right about the Jews”. We won’t be sharing it here, but there were also Nazi propaganda flyers passed out around LA’s affluent neighborhood of Brentwood. Disgusting.

Anyway… this new show of support originated from Jessica Seinfeld. The author and wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld initially posted a message to her IG account that was then re-shared by countless people, including several high-profile celebs.

Seinfeld wrote:

“If you have not know what to say, you can post this…”

She followed that up with the key message:

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Simple as that!

As you can see (below), the message is to the point, poignant, and important:

From there, other celebs — and thousands of regular folks — did their work in amplifying the message.

It got a big boost when comedian Amy Schumer posted it to her own IG account later on Sunday. “If you don’t know what to post,” the Trainwreck star wrote, “let’s start with this.” She then re-shared Seinfeld’s powerful words:

It appears Khloé may have originally come across the message via Schumer’s re-share. In the comments of the stand-up star’s post, the Good American founder dropped three heart emojis.

Then, later on Sunday evening, True Thompson‘s momma re-shared the message for her 278 million followers to see:

So powerful.

Like we noted (above), countless others have shared the sentiment, too. Seinfeld reposted those re-shares all night long from her followers. Other celebs got involved with the message movement, as well. Gwyneth Paltrow notably reposted the message to her account later on Sunday, for one. So that’s nice to see!

And then, very early on Monday morning, Kris Jenner re-shared Seinfeld’s post as well — hours after her 38-year-old daughter did so. That makes her the second KarJenner connection to speak out in support of the Jewish community. Great!

Kim Kardashian has not re-shared the post with yet. Of course, the SKIMS founder has her own concerns to navigate with Ye, considering the ex-couple shares four children and must figure out a way to peaceably co-parent together. And it’s clear she doesn’t want to lend support to what her former partner has been doing. A source previously told ET where Kim stood after Ye’s prior “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week:

“Kim has not spoken to Kanye. She is doing her best to co-parent with him in a safe way for her children.”

A very understandable priority. The ex-pair’s four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 — must come first for their loving momma. She just wants to keep her distance from his bull s**t. Still, it’s heartening to us to see those formerly close to Kanye come out and support the people he so unfairly and dangerously maligned. If only they could get through to the controversial celeb… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

