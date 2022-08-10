Kim Kardashian Is Super 'Supportive' Of Ex Pete Davidson Going To Trauma Therapy After Kanye's Online Harassment!

Kim Kardashian will always have Pete Davidson’s back – even if they aren’t in a relationship anymore!

ICYMI, the 28-year-old comedian reportedly “has been in trauma therapy in large part” due to Kanye West’s social media posts about him, with “the attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger.” It is no secret what a troubling year it has been for Pete, who has been very open about his struggles with his mental health. The 45-year-old rapper was essentially cyber bullying the former couple throughout their nine-month relationship, often taking to Instagram to bash Kim and threaten the Saturday Night Live alum, or “Skete” as he nicknamed him. Even after the breakup, Kanye could not help but gloat about it by posting a fake New York Times cover with the headline, “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28.” Awful…

Related: Kim Still Has Marriage Plans Despite Pete Davidson Breakup!

But fortunately, it sounds like he still has someone in his corner through all of this. Despite Pete and Kim being over, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum apparently has been super supportive of his decision to seek help for Kanye’s online harassment. A source shared with Page Six on Tuesday:

“Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy. Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things – now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that.”

Beyond Kim’s ex-husband’s terrible social media antics, the insider then noted Pete also received death threats from the Yeezy designer’s fans, which is partially why he sought “trauma therapy” for months now. Another confidant also pointed out:

“Getting death threats from [Kanye’s] fans and all the negative attention online doesn’t feel good for the average person — add someone who’s struggled with mental illness, and it’s even worse.”

Sadly, we doubt these hurtful messages from Kanye and his followers won’t stop anytime soon.

However, the second source told the outlet that Pete has “been able to heal like a normal person” while working on the upcoming new film Wizards! in Australia. Furthermore, the first source noted he “is still in therapy” while away, but is also “focusing on his film.” They added:

“The distance from the public eye has probably been good in a way.”

This time away certainly give him time to process his breakup with Kimmy Kakes — and hopefully allow him to work through what went down with Ye these past couple of months. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube, WENN, MEGA/WENN]