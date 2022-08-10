Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham FINALLY Address Victoria Beckham Feud Rumors!

Mr. and Mrs. Peltz Beckham are speaking out!

Amid reports that Brooklyn Beckham’s mother Victoria Beckham is feuding with his wife Nicola Peltz, the couple is opening up about the rumors — and getting very candid about what’s really going on! In a new interview with Variety out on Wednesday, the Bates Motel star addressed claims she and her mother-in-law “can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” as explained by a Page Six source earlier this week. And, well, it kinda sounds like something s**tty did go down!

Related: Olivia Wilde Details ‘Aggressive’ Way Jason Served Custody Papers

The 27-year-old actress believes the rumors caught fire because she didn’t wear one of the Spice Girls alum’s dresses on her wedding day in April, explaining:

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.”

That seems odd, right?! If Victoria wanted a dress made, we’re SURE she could get it made! So, was it a last-minute announcement from Posh Spice that had her feathers ruffled? Because instead, the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz ended up wearing a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown with a sleeveless, square neckline, opera-length gloves, and a cathedral-length veil. Not too shabby! Take a look:

Stunning!!

Interestingly, back in 2020, a source even told The Sun that Victoria wanted her future daughter-in-law to wear one of her own gowns, saying:

“Victoria would like to keep it in the family when it comes to the gown and is thrilled Nicola has agreed.”

Nicola had “initially wanted a haute couture gown by Elie Saab,” but “decided to let Victoria design her dress.” She did wear a bright yellow Victoria original for her engagement, though.

As a Page Six source explained, seemingly after this wedding dress debacle, everything went downhill for the in-laws! They divulged:

“[Victoria and Nicola] can’t stand each other and don’t talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

They continued:

“[Nicola didn’t want her mother-in-law] to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”

So something must have transpired!! But Nicola’s not revealing much else. Instead, she tried to shut down the speculation by clarifying:

“She didn’t say ‘you can’t wear it;’ I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they [tabloids] ran with that.”

Hmm. We can really feel the love with that statement.

Related: Mindy Kaling Addresses Rumor B..J. Novak Is Her Baby Daddy!

In the same Variety interview, Brooklyn addressed the rumors, too, saying of the press:

“I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

That is good! The newlyweds don’t seem bogged down by the drama either, Nicola shared:

“The thing that’s great about us is that we don’t need anything from each other. We’re just so in love. There’s nothing I need from him or he needs from me.”

Later in the chat, the couple also opened up about their decision to combine last names. As we previously reported, some insiders speculate that the name change was made in an attempt to build the couple’s brand and capitalize on the Beckham’s fame amid a massive clash between the melding families. But Brooklyn had this to say:

“We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just like, ‘Oh, we could start a new thing, and it’ll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around.’ I keep saying to my wife, ‘I can’t wait to be a dad.’ I’m ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, ‘Whenever you want.'”

Speaking of kids, they won’t be having them “anytime in the next year,” the Holidate star said:

“We would love to have a big family one day. We would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt.”

For now, they are more focused on their careers — Brooklyn’s being in the kitchen (whether or not he actually has the talent for it). His other half gushed:

“Listening to him talk about it, how much passion he has in his voice, it makes me fall more in love with him. It’s so endearing and sweet. He gets so excited with everything to do with the cooking space.”

The 23-year-old plans to create his own empire, adding:

“I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans… I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because LA needs a pub.”

He’s also very proud to have embarked on a career that is unique to his family, he mused:

“I always say to my wife, ‘I wonder what our kids are going to want to love to do.’ But I’m so happy that I’m the first Peltz Beckham to do cooking — the first one in my family to do it.”

It’s cool to be the first, but it’s not like he isn’t getting a lot of help from his family and in-laws! His MEGA wealthy father-in-law is supposedly willing to fund any venture he has his heart set on, so… that’s definitely a level of privilege most newbies never get! Guess money can buy happiness?

And while they are denying the fam feud, some of what they had to say definitely seemed similar to the sources’ claims. So, what do YOU think is going on? Did the wedding dress issue get blown out of proportion? Or are these rich families really battling it out? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Vogue/YouTube & Lia Toby/WENN]