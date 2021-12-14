Kim Kardashian Reveals She Removed A 'Really Funny Joke' About Tristan & Khloé From Her SNL Monologue!

Kim Kardashian could’ve really went there on Saturday Night Live back in October… but she decided to back off!

In a new interview with i-D Magazine published on Monday, the impressive lawyer-to-be revealed she had a “really funny” joke about little sister Khloé Kardashian and her controversial baby daddy (/former partner) Tristan Thompson ready to use in her opening monologue.

But before she was going to reveal the crack on TV, she stepped back!

What gives?! Especially considering she wasn’t afraid to roast others connected to the family during that very same monologue!

Speaking about her carefully-planned-out monologue on that fateful October Saturday night on NBC, the KKW Beauty head honcho revealed that the entire KarJenner family was down for her to make some jokes at their expense!

And specifically referencing the since-killed Khloé-Tristan joke, Kim explained (below):

“Everyone in the family was just like, ‘you can do whatever you want.’ Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted. Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloé that I took out — I could’ve maybe gone further. But everyone was like, ‘use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.’ They were down. That was super cool.”

Super cool… and a little risky!!!

Kim is quick on her feet, so the thought of the KarJenner fam giving her carte blanche to go after any or all of them is definitely something! Seriously, though, we’re just super curious as to how she would’ve approached that Tristan-Khloé joke…

Kim continued on from there, touching on her family’s tight-knit relationship, where roasting each other is fair game and a call-out on SNL wouldn’t have been that big of a deal:

“We have a sense of humor. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it. I wanted people to see a part of my personality that all my friends know, that everyone close to me knows. But you know, SNL was a completely different audience for me. It was my opportunity. I wanted to show people that this is funny, and this is a big side of my personality too. And it was fun.”

Fun, indeed!

BTW, if you need a refresher from her time hosting the show, here is Kim’s October SNL monologue in full (below):

The mag interview also went a bit deeper on Kim’s NYC experience. For one, Kim picked an unexpected cast favorite from her time in studio!

While the smart money would’ve expected it to be boyfriend Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder divulged she actually had a different choice for her fave — Bowen Yang!

Speaking about the popular young cast member, Kim said:

“I love Bowen Yang. He was so much fun. Everyone was great though. I loved seeing the machine that it is. I respect the glam and the wardrobe team. That was so much fun.”

And true to form, nerves were apparently never a factor during Kim’s time hosting the show.

She spoke about October being “the right time” to finally do the public-facing guest gig, adding:

“Once I commit, I commit. I actually wasn’t nervous at all. I had such a good time. I was amazed by the amount of work they do on that show.”

Love it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Seriously, what do you think Kim’s joke about Tristan and Khloé might have been?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!!

