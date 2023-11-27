Kim Kardashian Teaching North West To 'Soften Up' Criticism And Not 'Annihilate People For No Reason'

North West still has a LOT to learn about tact — and momma Kim Kardashian is trying to teach her!

Last week, fans of The Kardashians were stunned to see the 10-year-old so unapologetically criticizing the SKIMS founder’s pearled-out Schiaparelli gown for this year’s Met Gala. As a refresher, Northie initially seemed to like the look while seeing it over FaceTime, but when she traveled to NYC with her mom for the big event, she accused the dress of looking “like it’s from the dollar store” RIGHT in front of designer Daniel Roseberry.

Roseberry called her critique a “nightmare.”

Later on when Kim walked the event’s red carpet, North stayed behind at their hotel with uncle Scott Disick and cousin Penelope, where the trio watched the live coverage… And if you think she had any kind words for the reality star’s ex-boyfriend, you were proven wrong QUICK! When Pete Davidson stepped out, she didn’t shy away from reprimanding him for his look:

“You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station.”

And Pete wasn’t the only one she was going to town on! She went after several celebs! It was fashion police brutality!

Well, it seems like Kim is taking steps to prevent little North from becoming such a harsh critic — or to at least help her blunt her criticism with kinder words!

During the same episode, the 43-year-old asked her daughter to “be easy” on her during the stressful day, to which North responded:

“I am. I’m not going to lie. I won’t say it at all if you don’t want me to. I’m not going to lie.”

And Kim took that sentiment as an opportunity to teach her oldest a lesson. She told North:

“There’s a way to be honest and not hurt people’s feelings, so I want you to learn that. Because there’s a way to say, ‘You know, I might not love that.’”

North quickly responded:

“You know, I might not love your necklace or your outfit because I’m just trying to support you because you know, whatever you like, you know?”

She sarcastically added:

“Was that good?”

Kim, looking distressed, practiced her own sugar-coating by saying:

“Yeah, that was a good start.”

The mother of four then said in a confessional:

“North won’t lie, and that’s amazing. So I’m trying to teach her you don’t need to just jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There’s a way to soften it up.”

We’re sure she doesn’t want her to follow TOO closely in dad Kanye West’s footsteps, as he’s been known to restrict and criticize what his loved ones wear…

