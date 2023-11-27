The Kardashian Khristmas Season Has Begun At Kim's House -- LOOK!

It’s not the holiday season without a peek at Kim Kardashian‘s decorations!

The reality TV star is no stranger when it comes to going all out for various holidays. Every year we’re all waiting for a peek at her lavish decorations for Halloween and Christmas. If Kimmy Kakes knows how to do one thing, it’s turn her home into an entirely new adventure for the most wonderful time of the year!

Last year, the 43-year-old socialite dazzled when she revealed to the world her EIGHT Christmas trees were decorated in her bathroom alone! (We still want to know why she has a balcony in there, but we digress.) She also had her kiddos’ adorbs elf on the shelf displays in the front and center of the house. And now, as the szn rapidly approaches, she’s geared up again for another over-the-top X-mas!

On Sunday, the SKIMS founder posted a short clip to her Instagram Stories showing off the outside of her luxurious El Lay mansion. Rows of gorgeous trees covered in twinkling white lights surrounded her driveway, going all the way up to her front door, as Michael Bublé‘s rendition of It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas played in the background.

Ch-ch-check out some grabs from the vid (below):

Whoa! Santa will for sure see her house from miles away! That’s a runway for the reindeer! LOLz!

If this is what outside looks like, we can’t wait to see what kind of winter wonderland awaits inside! Do U think Kim will top her décor from last year? Let us know in the comments (below).

