Taylor Swift Praises Fans As 'Champions & Heroes' For ‘Wildly’ Dancing In Rain At Latest Concert!

Nobody loves a rainy concert more than Taylor Swift!

The pop star cheered on her fans during Sunday’s show in Lyon, France after the energy in the stadium only got better when they were rained on! While sitting at her moss-covered piano right before singing Champagne Problems, the 34-year-old singer gushed:

“So it looks like we have officially had a rain show tonight, this is a rain show for sure. That is set, that is permanent because it doesn’t matter if it rains again, it really did rain during this show.”

And it wasn’t just a little sprinkle! TayTay’s hair was drenched! We’re sure the die-hard Swifties in attendance were thrilled. Attending a rain show is a rare honor for this fan base! LOLz!

Continuing to praise her concertgoers, the Anti-Hero vocalist added:

“You guys are absolute champions and heroes for dancing even harder when it started raining.”

The Grammy winner then thanked her international fans for being so welcoming to her during this latest leg of the Eras Tour, despite the fact she hasn’t toured Europe much in her career. Like the absolute queen she is, Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend also spotted someone in the crowd and wondered if they needed help before sharing:

“Yeah, we have to take care of these crowds because you’re just the best and you just dance so wildly and sing so loudly.”

Always looking out! Before singing the next song, she concluded:

“I never could have imagined we would have this much fun on the European tour. It’s just been crazy, you guys and I appreciate so much.”

So sweet!

Take a look:

Earlier in the night, Taylor yelled “Happy Pride Month, Lyon,” before singing her anthem You Need to Calm Down. Ch-ch-check all the highlights from the show (below)!

????| Taylor Swift wishes a Happy Pride Month to all during “You Need To Calm Down” at today’s show! #LyonTSTheErasTour ????️‍???? “Happy Pride Month Lyon!” pic.twitter.com/lPpgOrSFXl — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 2, 2024

????| Taylor Swift doing the “Delicate” skips in the rain at tonight’s show! #LyonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/uE5MHvkpwv — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 2, 2024

????| Footage of Taylor Swift acknowledging rain at today’s show! #LyonTSTheErasTour “RAIN! AEUGEH” pic.twitter.com/WdzyZuxaFU — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 2, 2024

????| Taylor Swift performing “Style” in matching top and bottom “1989” outfit for the first time ever in the rain at today’s show! #LyonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/yVm3zchYeM — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 2, 2024

????| TAYLOR SWIFT DRINKS RAINWATER LIVE ON STAGE AT TODAY’S SHOW OF ‘THE ERAS TOUR’! #LyonTSTheErasTour “You can make me a drink” pic.twitter.com/LNA4PJqhLu — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 2, 2024

Looks like such a fun night! The performer will take the stage one more time in Lyon on Monday before heading to Edinburgh, Scotland, and beyond. Reactions? Let us know (below)!

