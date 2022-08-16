Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Denies Being Drunk During DUI Arrest -- But Did Admit To THIS?!

Kim Zolciak‘s daughter is denying the charges against her.

As we’ve been reporting, 20-year-old Ariana Biermann was arrested on Saturday in Forsyth County, Georgia. She was booked on three misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence, improper/erratic lane change, and underage alcohol possession or purchase of alcohol. But now, the Bravo star’s daughter says she wasn’t drunk at all at the time — and is apparently denying the allegations of any alcohol consumption at all!

According to the police report from Ariana’s arrest, which was first obtained by TMZ, the younger reality TV star denied having had any alcohol to drink before reportedly crashing into another vehicle on a Georgia road on Saturday. As we’ve noted, Ariana’s arrest was unexpectedly processed under her mother’s maiden name, Zolciak, and not the family name of her adoptive father Kroy Biermann.

Remember, she’s still under 21, so any blood alcohol content is over the limit! Regardless, in the report, cops stated they could smell alcohol on the young woman’s breath. In response, she claimed the smell “could be coming from her clothing,” according to the legal document. But while Ariana denied having consumed alcohol prior to the crash, she did admit to consuming another substance. The young woman told cops she had “smoked a THC vape pen the night before but did not drink.”

Cops didn’t buy her claim, though, and arrested her on the three aforementioned charges. In the police report, cops also claimed she had a “noticeable sway” while dealing with officers at the scene of the accident.

Also arrested at the site of the crash was Ariana’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Hudson McLeroy. As we previously noted, he was taken into custody for allegedly furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 and violating the conditions of his driving permit. Both Ariana and Hudson have since been bonded out of the county jail.

As we previously reported, Ariana has steadfastly denied the charges against her. Attorney Justin Spizman released a strong statement about the ordeal to TMZ, saying on behalf of her client:

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

Quite the response to the allegations. Obviously, we’ll see how all this plays out in court in due time. Guess she’ll be pleading not guilty.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

